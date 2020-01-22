It did not take long for Elmore County to take control of its boys basketball game against Holtville on Thursday night. The Panthers gave up the first basket but Garrett Allen quickly responded with a 3-pointer and Elmore County never looked back, running away with a 64-42 victory in Class 4A Area 5 action.
“They have been through a tough season,” ECHS coach Rodney Taylor said. “They came out (Thursday) and answered the bell from start to finish in the last time to face Holtville this year. We kept pushing and really stretched it out in the second half.”
In the first meeting with Holtville, the Panthers (5-17, 1-3) could not get any offense going as leading scorer Payton Stephenson was held scoreless and went to the bench at halftime with an illness. Stephenson finished with 16 points in Thursday’s victory, but the difference in the result was really due to the supporting cast.
Allen scored five points in the first 90 seconds before turning the action over to Zion Reed who scored the next five. Allen and Reed combined for 10 of the Panthers’ first 12 points.
“When we have more people involved with the scoring, that’s huge for us,” Taylor said. “With Zion knocking down his first couple of shots, that got his confidence going.”
Holtville (12-6, 1-3) made a run to pull within a point in the second quarter but the Panthers turned back to the same duo. Reed and Allen each knocked down a 3-pointer on consecutive trips and each added a free throw to extend the lead to nine points less than two minutes later.
Reed, who is playing in his first season of basketball, scored nine of his 11 points in the first half and finished with a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and three blocks. Taylor said he has been trying to get Reed to play more aggressively and if he keeps that up, his potential is through the roof.
“We knew the next round we had them,” Reed said. “We just had to stay focused and have the right mindset. That’s a great feeling. I have never done anything like this before.”
Reed said the best feeling was having the home crowd at his back as the Panthers got the help from their student section to keep the momentum.
On the opposite side of the court, Holtville’s student section continued to get in the ears of Elmore County but the Panthers thrived on it. “Let him shoot” was chanted more than once and Allen delivered.
“That stuff makes me confident,” Allen said. “I like when they do that because it makes me play better. When they don’t believe in me, I just keep going.”
Allen made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points while stuffing the rest of the stat sheet with three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
“You can’t coach everything,” Taylor said. “He just has a knack for being around the ball all the time. When you watch him on shots, somehow is always where the rebound comes off. You may get by him but he’s going to catch back up. That’s just natural for him.”
Keshawn Benson, who missed a crucial layup in the loss to Holtville nine days earlier, responded with 10 points, including a big 3-pointer to push the lead to 20 points in the third quarter.
Holtville was led by Mikey Forney who finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Jackson Hand and Payton Coburn each recorded 10 points.