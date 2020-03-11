Elmore County thought it had a starting pitching rotation set for this season but coach Michael Byrd’s plans were ruined before the Panthers could even get into a rhythm. After pitcher Zach Jones got the news he would be out for the season with an injury, Elmore County needed to find another reliable arm to fill the void.
Byrd called on eighth-grader Brandon White who did not waste the opportunity, throwing some quality innings when the Panthers needed it.
“Zach had the most experience on the mound of the younger guys,” Byrd said. “Our seniors, Landon (Maynard) and Brady (Lewis), were the only two with some experience so we thought Zach would be a big part of what we were doing. This was definitely needed.”
White got a few innings under his belt by filling in for Jones during the first week. Once the news came Jones would be out for the year, White was called on again, this time in a bigger role.
“It’s nerve wracking,” White said. “I’m not used to being the youngest guy on the team. I just go out and pitch my game.”
White saw some of those nerves show up when he inherited a bases-loaded situation against Dadeville as he hit a batter, gave up a single and walked in a run. After grabbing the final two outs of the inning, White began to settle in.
In his final three innings on the mound, White struck out seven batters and allowed just two more hits.
“Dadeville really swings the bat and they are a good team,” Byrd said. “He made some good hitters look ordinary. That was really eye-opening.”
In three appearances, White has pitched 7 2/3 innings and struck out 13 batters. Opponents have recorded just five hits and one run against White.
“I thought at some point in time he could work his way into some innings but I didn’t see him being as dominant as he’s been,” Byrd said. “Usually with an eighth-grader, you have to worry about him being comfortable but he has just been dominant.”
Elmore County will begin Class 4A Area 5 play next week and White appears to be set in the starting rotation alongside Maynard and Lewis.
“Right now, he would be one of the three area starters,” Byrd said. “He has really good stuff. He’s got talent and he has a presence on the mound. He’s not scared of anything.”
White throws a fastball that sits in the low to mid 80s but counters it with a sweeping curveball and a changeup with a big drop-off in speed according to Byrd.
“He’s a special talent as an eighth-grader which is the great thing because we have five years with him,” Byrd said. “He’s got a chance to be a heavily recruited guy. I don’t want to say he’s a pro guy yet but being a lefty, you’re looking at a lot of potential.”
White said it is still too early to start thinking about any firm decision for his future but he still has big goals for himself, this year and even beyond.
“I just want to get my (strikeout) percentage up even more,” White said. “And I want to make it out of here and get a scholarship somewhere.”