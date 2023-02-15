Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.