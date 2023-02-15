With a new talent-heavy senior class leading the Tallassee softball team into 2023, Tiger coach Pat Love is hoping to find a way back to the state tournament.
Tallassee graduated one of its most successful senior classes in school history last spring, but this year’s class is not far behind.
Tallassee currently has three seniors signed to play at the next level and the two other seniors on the roster will have their chance to pick where they want to play soon. Those five seniors, along with some underclassmen, are excited to begin the 2023 season.
“It’s exciting,” Love said. “The five seniors that we have are very different players than last year, but this group is eager to get going. Brooke (Royster) will play catcher and pitch for us, while Jenna Manning and Marlee Stewart will lock down the corner infield. Abbie Davis will star in center field while Haley Baker will also playing the outfield. That whole group has taken on leadership roles and I’m excited about seeing them get started.”
Royster, a catcher, was one of the team’s best hitters last season and she returns to power the offense. She hit .375 and finished second on the team with nine home runs while tallying 42 hits and 30 RBIs.
This year she will continue to catch, but she will also take on a pitching role with the team. Madeline Weldon, a junior, will be one of the team's top two pitchers along with Royster.
They’ll be joined by three eighth graders in Kamille Tate, Marlee Osborne and Olivia Hammonds on the mound.
“Both of our upperclassmen have come on really strong this offseason,” Love said. “So we really have five pitchers who we are going to rotate around and get the best rotation of those girls. It’s not going to be a senior-led group. We’re going to have a lot of youth at that position.”
When Royster is pitching, Alli Smith will be behind the plate. She has experience from last year and is expected to play a big role.
Stewart will start at first base while Manning starts at third, and the middle infield will be young this year. Sophomore Reagan Easterwood will play one of the positions, and she will be joined by eighth graders Osborne and Cheyanne Easterling.
“Middle infield is going to be young, but they’re athletic,” Love said. “We might make some errors early on, but that could be a really solid group towards the end of the year. once they get to playing together, they can be really good.”
Davis and Baker will be the two mainstays in the outfield this season, while the third position is still up for grabs and will likely feature some more youth with a sophomore or eighth grader playing.
Playing eighth graders doesn’t bother Love. If they’re talented, he’s going to put them in the lineup. And that’s exactly what he plans on doing this season.
“We’ve got good leadership,” Love said. “The motto around here since I’ve been here is that it doesn’t matter how old you are. If you’re one of the best nine, you’re going to play. We’ve got three or four eighth graders that are going to play for us. They’re a talented group and the only way to get them ready is to play them.”