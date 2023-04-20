Tallassee’s first playoff series in five years is going to be a tough one.
Tallassee, which is the No. 2 seed out of Area 4 in the AHSAA Class 5A baseball playoffs, will travel to and take on Valley, the Area 6 winner. Valley (12-9) has won four straight games entering the postseason and has one of the nation’s top pitchers on the team.
Valley’s ace, Jackson Sanders, is the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2024 and is currently committed to Auburn University.
The entire series will be played at Valley, starting with a doubleheader at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by an as-needed game 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Well they have the No. 1 pitcher around here in the Sanders kid,” Tallassee coach John Goodman said. “When you have him, you’re just about guaranteed one victory. Other than that, they have a great hitting ball team. They have several other pitchers to go with him. It’s going to be a tough series.”
Sanders has made six starts for Valley this season, second most on the Rams. In his six games, he’s pitched 29 ⅓ innings and allowed only 24 hits and 12 earned runs. The left-handed pitcher has an earned run average of 2.86 and 41 strikeouts this year.
The southpaw sits in the high 80s to low 90s velocity with his fastball and has touched up to 93 mph before. He will face a Tallassee lineup that is littered with left-handed hitters.
Sanders has turned that velocity into easy strikeouts as he has struck out at least nine batters in each of his last three starts. During that stretch, he threw two complete games and pitched at least six innings all three games.
“He’s got a lot of velocity and he’s left-handed,” Goodman said. “When you put that together, it’s hard to hit. We have a lot of left-handers in the lineup so it’s going to cause some problems for us.”
Tallassee (10-12) has faced its fair share of left-handed pitchers this season, most recently Cooper Rogers and Brandon White of Elmore County.
The Tigers lost both games in which they faced those two pitchers last week but also led in both of them. In fact, Tallassee led by at least three runs in both games before eventually losing the game and series.
Tallassee’s overall record can be quite deceiving. The Tigers have lost six games where they led going into the sixth or seventh inning. Goodman hopes that will not be the case come playoffs.
“You take two innings away and we’re area champions,” Goodman said. “I wish I could put a finger on it. It seems to happen to us several times this year. It seems like every time we put together a great game, something happens late. So we have to get over that this weekend. Hopefully we can and make a series out of it.”
One reason for the early-game success for Tallassee is the starting pitching.
The Tigers have gotten good performances from all three of their main starting pitchers, especially as of late. In the series against Elmore County last week, Tallassee’s three starting pitchers all pitched well into their games.
In Game 1, Brody Goodman pitched four innings and left the game with a 5-4 lead. In Game 2, Jackson Rhodes pitched six innings and gave up five earned runs. Three of those five came in the top of the seventh before he was pulled.
To be able to compete with Valley’s pitching, Tallassee will need its starters to pitch deep in each game.
“I think we have three guys who can go out there and win games,” Goodman said. “They’ve got to finish. The team has to finish. The whole key to the situation is finishing games. At the beginning of the year, we couldn’t hardly start and now we can’t really finish. But we’re playing decent baseball. We’ve gotten better all year long so now it’s just a matter of putting the finishing touches on it.”