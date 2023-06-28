It will be hard to find a team that had as dominant of a tournament as Tallassee’s 10U All-Star baseball team did this weekend.
Playing in Pell City and Lincoln, the 10U All-Stars swept through the USSSA Silver Division and claimed the state title. Tallassee went 6-0 on the weekend and outscored opponents 101-9 in the process.
Tallassee beat rival Wetumpka, 17-3, to win the 4A state championship.
“That just shows the caliber of baseball that Tallassee is producing right now,” league commissioner Coy Thomas said. “It shows the hard work and the dedication of the kids and the coaches in the last month.”
Hitting is contagious, and that was more than evident looking at the offensive production Tallassee put out the entire tournament. The All-Stars scored in double digits in every game, and its lowest scoring output of the weekend was 10 runs.
They scored 15 or more runs in five of the six games and reached 20 runs twice.
“Their bats were on fire,” Thomas said. “If you look at the batting average of the kids, it looks like they started hitting the ball and just didn’t stop the entire tournament.”
While the offense lit up the scoreboard every game, Tallassee’s pitching staff was equally as impressive. The 10U All-Stars allowed only nine runs in six games, and six of those came in two games. They shutout two opponents.
“A lot of teams aren’t blessed to have that many good pitchers on a 10U team,” Thomas said. “They had plenty of pitching to play five or more games in a weekend and still have good pitching.”
Tallassee opened the tournament with a 19-1 win over Morgan County, then beat Hueytown 20-3, Smith Station 20-0, East Tuscaloosa 10-2, Trussville 15-0 and Wetumpka in the championship, 17-3.
The All-Stars received an automatic bid to the World Series held in Gulfport, Mississippi on July 12-16.
The Tallassee 8U team also had a successful weekend playing in Oxford and Pell City.
After losing their first two games to Taylorville and Morgan County by a combined score of 34-6, the team fought back and punched their ticket to the state championship game with three straight wins.
One of those wins was a come-from-behind win over Eclectic, 14-13, where the team trailed by seven runs at one point. It eventually fell in the championship game but finished runner-up in the gold division.
“They started off with a couple of losses, but they came back and fought hard,” Thomas said. “They played hard and did what it took to finish second.”
The five Tallassee All-Star softball teams also played this weekend and some saw successful tournaments. The 6U softball team playing in Wetumpka went 1-4, the 8U (Silver Division) team playing in Prattville went 0-5, the 8U (Gold Division) team in Prattville went 3-2, the 10U team playing in Alex City went 4-2, and the 12U team playing in Alex City went 4-2.