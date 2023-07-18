The Tallassee 10U All-Star baseball team saw its season come to an unexpected and abrupt end Sunday afternoon.
Competing in the USSSA 10U World Series in Gulfport, Mississippi, Tallassee’s season ended after rain suspended play in the loser’s bracket finals.
Tallassee, which was leading 5-1 in the third inning when the game was suspended, was given third place in the tournament while Newton was given the championship trophy and Huffman was named the runner up.
Tallassee finished third place despite having the best record of any team left participating at 5-1. Newton was 4-1 and Huffman was 3-1, and both Newton and Huffman each earned a win via forfeit while Tallassee won all five of its games on the field.
“It was a pretty bad storm and when the rain stopped, we were told they were going to cancel the tournament,” coach Kevin O’Rear said. “We tried to call everyone we could and convince them that we could make it work with just a little field work. We were told we had to drive to Gulfport to talk to the tournament director and talk to him.”
When Tallassee parents and coaches arrived in Gulfport to talk to the tournament director, O’Rear said Newton was getting its championship rings and Huffman was collecting its second-place rings despite losing, 5-1, when the game was suspended.
He said the Tallassee coaches asked if they could continue games later that day when the rain finished or continue play on Monday, and they were told no by a field director. The tournament director in Gulfport whom the team traveled to speak with would not come out of his room and had a security guard come out and explain the tournament was canceled and the director “would not face the angry parents,” O’Rear said.
“It ended in someone basically making a decision on who finished first, second and third instead of a team earning their first, second or third place,” O’Rear said. “Everyone wanted to play and everyone wanted to make this happen. We were told that Monday was not an option and the director at the park just told us he couldn’t make the call.”
The rain was not a surprise to anyone. O’Rear, among others, was watching the radar all weekend. And despite him describing the storm as “pretty bad,” O’Rear said he believes the team could have continued playing.
USSSA director Matt Hamilton said the organization’s hands were tied and there was nothing he could do.
“The parks are actually the ones to cancel, not the USSSA or any other organization that would be running a tournament,” Hamilton said. “At the end of the day, if they can’t get their field ready, it’s out of our control. And that’s what happened in this case. The cities canceled their locations and said they couldn’t get their fields ready to continue. That’s just a bad scenario.”
Despite the tournament ending before they wanted it to, the Tallassee all-stars had a very successful weekend in the World Series.
The team was 5-1 and looked to be just a few innings away from punching its ticket to the championship game. In those six games and two extra innings, Tallassee outscored opponents, 70-26.