The Tallassee 13U state champion baseball team saw its season come to an end this weekend.
Playing in the Southeast regional in Camden, Arkansas, the 13U All-Stars were eliminated in the semifinals of the regional tournament.
Tallassee went 2-2 in the tournament, outscoring opponents in pool play by a combined 26-13. After earning the No. 2 seed in bracket play, Tallassee lost in the semifinals to Mid County, Texas, 9-1.
Mid County went on to lose to Eagle Pass, Texas in the championship game.
“There were some really good teams up there,” Tallassee coach Tommy Burton said. “The experience was great for our kids. They did really good and I’m super proud of them. They fought to the last out and we had a great time.”
Tallassee started the tournament off as hot as it could ask for. It opened the tournament against Camden, Arkansas, and beat the host team 17-0. The all-stars were firing on all cylinders as Jaden Griggs and Braxton Lemley combined for a two-hitter on the mound.
The Tigers dropped their second game to eventual champion Eagle Pass then faced Mid-County in their final pool play game.
Tallassee won that one, 9-4, and clinched the No. 2 seed in the bracket play portion.
Mid-County was the No. 3 seed, and the two teams played again. Tallassee couldn’t put anything together the second time around and was eliminated, 9-1.
“We made some crucial errors when it counted,” Burton said. “We made a pretty good run in pool play then had a rematch with the same team we ended pool play with and they shut us down a little bit. We had some really bad errors in that bracket play game.”
In the 9-1 loss to Mid-County, Tallassee gave up only one earned run.
The game was close before Tallassee allowed five runs in the second inning on three errors. One of the errors was with the bases loaded and all three runs scored.
Tallassee ace Walker Boles was saved for bracket play and pitched well but gave up eight earned runs. Cole Burton, Tommy’s son, led the team on the weekend with hitting but the team “couldn’t string it together,” Tommy said.
“You take away two or three of those mistakes and it’s a 1-1 ballgame in the end,” he said. “Walker pitched well enough for us to win, but we just made some crucial errors. And of course all of them came with two outs. You have to be mistake-free against good teams like these or you’re going to lose.”
Despite falling short of the goal, Burton said it was a great experience for his team this summer. The 13U baseball team won the state championship in dominant fashion over Sylacauga two weeks ago, and it went to Arkansas and proved it could win over teams from Texas and Arkansas.
“The standard has been set for baseball in Tallassee years ago,” Burton said. “We went up there and competed and made a name for ourselves. I think we got a little bit closer to that standard that was set years ago. The guys seemed to really buy in and competed the whole weekend.”
Tallassee’s team brought in support from all across town, and Burton wanted to thank every sponsor and business that helped make the trip happen by raising and donating money.