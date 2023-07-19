The Tallassee 13U All-Star baseball team will represent the entire state of Alabama this week.
Tallassee’s 13U team claimed the state championship in the Babe Ruth league last weekend. The team swept Sylacauga in a three-game series, 11-1 and 12-1, to advance to the Southeast Regional held in Camden, Arkansas.
Play begins Thursday and the winner of the regional tournament will advance to the World Series in Virginia next month.
“It’s been a really busy spring but it’s been fun and I’m really proud of these guys for bringing a state championship to town,” coach Tommy Burton said. “They accomplished a lot by doing that. I can’t remember the last time a state champion came through here in the Babe Ruth league.”
Tallassee’s team flexed its muscles against Sylacauga on its home field. Playing at home, the two finalists played a best-of-three series to determine the league champion.
Both of Tallassee’s starting pitchers, Walker Boles and Hudson Timmerman, had stellar outings against Sylacauga. Boles allowed just one hit in three scoreless innings as he struck out seven batters. Jaden Griggs then came in and pitched three innings.
In Game 2, Timmerman had a perfect game through three innings but eventually walked a few batters. Nonetheless, he pitched a no-hitter in the championship game and struck out eight Sylacauga batters.
The offense was rolling from the start, with key hits from Timmerman and Griggs along with Braylon Rigsby, Kaleb Gillespie, Kole Burton and Boles. While there were plenty of hits, most of the damage came via free bases.
Tallassee took advantage of 25 combined walks in two games and padded the score each in both games.
“They were focused and they put in a lot of work,” Burton said. “They take this seriously, but they also know how to have fun while they do it. We didn’t know anything about Sylacauga going into it, and our guys came out on a mission to kick butt.”
With the championship win, Tallassee’s season continues on the road this week. The team will make the trip to Camden to face off with the best teams out of the Southeast.
In the regional bracket will be Tallassee, the state champions from Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, and two teams from Texas. Those six are guaranteed and Burton said it’s possible a second team from Arkansas could also be invited.
“In the past, those Texas teams have always been really good,” Burton said. “We are probably going to see some pretty good competition. We’re excited about that. Maybe we’ll make a run and that’s the goal. Our goal is to make the World Series. We’re in this thing and want to keep playing.”