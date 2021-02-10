The Tallassee Tigers boys basketball team moved on to the finals of the 5A Area 5 tournament by forfeit on Tuesday.
The Tigers had been scheduled to play the Brewbaker Tech Magnet Rams on Tuesday but the game was called off and no one was present at the school at game time.
According to Tallassee Head Coach Keiven Mixson, the game was cancelled due to a COVID-related issue on the Brewbaker Tech team.
Tallassee moves on to the finals against Pike Road. The game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at Pike Road High School, east of Montgomery.
The Tribune has reached out to the head coach of the Tigers for more information on the forfeit and why it was called.
The game was one of two in the class to be called off. A game between Elmore County and Holtville was cancelled and awarded to Elmore County after multiple players on the Holtville squad had to quarantine due to a possible COVID exposure.
This story will be updated as information on the forfeiture comes in.