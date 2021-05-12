Both Tallassee and Demopolis’ fans hurled cheers toward the field, the latter using a megaphone to amplify the noise, as Alexis Walls squared up to deliver a 2-2 pitch.
The Tallassee pitcher and her team were clinging to a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning, with runners leaning from first and second base in the second round of the Class 5A Tuscaloosa regional tournament.
“I’m just trying to keep calm,” Walls said. “My teammates and my coaches have helped me through it, stay calm, and I just had that mindset throughout the whole game and it helped me a lot.”
Walls delivered her offering to the opposing batter, who slapped a ground ball to Tallassee shortstop Belle Haynes, who tossed it on to second base.
The field umpire waited a few agonizing seconds before delivering an out call. It was a play so close he and the other ump discussed it for a few minutes before leaving the field to officially end the game.
The Tallassee Tigers defeated the Demopolis Tigers 5-4 to advance to a regional championship game, one win away from securing a spot in the state tournament.
“When you get in the postseason right here — that game was tough,” Tallassee head coach Pat Love said. “That game was tough. That’s a good team, we’re a good team.”
A critical hit by Tallassee junior Chloe Davidson set up the final exchange.
Tallassee trailed 3-1 after a sixth-inning error scored three runs for Demopolis, but loaded the bases with two outs in its penultimate at-bat.
Chloe Baynes walked on five pitches to cut the lead to 3-2, then a double into center by Davidson secured a 5-3 lead for the Tigers entering the final frame.
“We scratched and we fought,” Love said. “We put ourselves in a good situation, but we’ve still got work to do.”
Although each was unearned, Walls had given up three runs in the previous inning and was six innings deep in her start. But Love didn’t hesitate to send her back out with the playoff game on the line.
“She pitched great the whole game,” Love said. “They didn’t square anything up off of her. Most of their hits were little bloops over the infield. If we don’t make the error right there, we don’t give up three runs. We’re not even in that situation. But she pitched good, she’s pitched good all year. I knew she could do it.”
The one run she allowed in the seventh inning was her only earned run allowed, and Walls threw a complete game with two strikeouts and just four hits allowed to pick up the victory.
She didn’t issue a single walk.
“I’ve had a lot of practice these last few days,” Walls said. “And practice makes perfect.”
Tallassee is on to the regional finals, where a rematch of its area championship game awaits in Brewbaker Tech.