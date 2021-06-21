Carter Davidson was about to walk away from the stage at Wetumpka Sportsplex Friday before being told to stay around a little longer.
Having already captured the top individual finish for a boat with his partner Michael Markham, Davidson pulled in a second title at the ASABFA classic state tournament.
Out of over 250 boats and roughly 500 anglers, Davidson caught the tournament’s biggest fish, a bass weighing in at nearly five pounds.
“The way it hit the hook, I didn’t think it was that big,” Davidson said. “I set the hook and it really surprised me. When it jumped, my heart stopped. I got scared. It was crazy. We all went crazy.”
In their first season of existence, the Tallassee Anglers closed 2021 in one of the best ways imaginable for a fishing team. The fishing team posted the best boat at both the junior high and high school levels, with Stephen Bridgman and Jayden Griggs winning the junior high division alongside Davidson and Markham’s high school crown.
“It’s just a lot of prep time,” Tallassee head coach John Goodman said. “They spend a lot of time on the water pre-fishing. They put in the work and found the fish.”
Goodman noted it’s been a long push to finally piece a team together for the Tigers.
First-year Tallassee superintendent Dr. Joshua Nolin set the pieces in place to assemble a team for the 2021 season after quite a bit of interest from parents.
“He got us in there, he got us going,” Goodman said. “Cindy Davidson, myself and a bunch of mommas and daddys and everybody got it going. But it’s been something this school and this town has needed for a long time.”
Davidson and Markham didn’t just win the high school division. They eviscerated the teams around them.
Their 10.96-pound total defeated the second-place team from Athens by 1.47 pounds. That same margin is what separated second place from seventh.
Even more impressive is that the pair’s best could still be yet to come. Both are freshmen.
“We can go on to even bigger and better things,” Markham said.
Crank baits were the primary selection when it came to lures Friday for the duo. Markham said there weren’t a lot of bites to be had on Lake Jordan, but the nibbles he and Davidson got were big ones.
Davidson caught the tournament’s big fish using a popping frog in a patch of grass.
“The strategy was trying to find something cool. Because it was hot out there today,” Goodman said. “Really and truly, I hate to say it, but we actually had too many boats for that small of a pond. So it was a lot of running around and everything. But we used a lot of soft plastics today, and when [the fish] moved deep, we had to go with them with deep-running crank baits and some other things.”
Bridgman and Briggs won the junior high division with a weight of 6.71 pounds across their three fish, beating out boat 42 from Alabama Christian Academy by .48 pounds to take first place.
Goodman added that with the results of the two boats, the Tallassee Anglers proved in their first season that starting a high school fishing team was a venture that proved more than worthwhile for the Tigers.
“For our first year, to do what this bunch has done, is a testimony to everybody that this should’ve been done a long time ago,” Goodman said.