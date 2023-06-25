The Tallassee fishing team ended its season with a state championship on Saturday afternoon.
Tallassee, fishing in the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association state championship, placed first for the year in the Smallmouth Division. The Tigers won the state championship and finished as the ASABFA Smallmouth Division Team of the Year.
The Tigers fished in five tournaments this season and finished first twice, then second, third and fourth in one race.
“We wanted to win the team division,” coach John Goodman said. “We did what we needed to do all year. That was the goal. They went out and won the tournament this weekend and with that win, they were able to enjoy the championship.”
Tallassee sent four boats out on the water this week in Eufaula for the tournament. Michael Markham and Carter Davidson manned the top boat as they finished 9th overall with a weight of 10.47 pounds in their three fish.
Grant McCraney and Eli McCraney finished in the Top 25, while Tyler Autrey and Hunter Schieferstein manned the third boat and Brandon Goodman and Cason Hornsby manned the final boat for Tallassee.
In the Smallmouth division, the average weight for the three-fish limit in the top two boats is scored. So Markham/Davidson and McCraney/McCraney combined their averages to give Tallassee the win.
“Michael and Carter were big for us,” Goodman said. “They really set the tone for us this weekend. We’ve been out here since Monday and it’s been a long and hot week. It was a total team effort not only this weekend but the whole year for us to get here.”
Markham and Davidson not only led the Tigers as the team’s top finishing boat, but the two of them also punched their ticket to the national championship next month.
The duo will fish for the Bassmaster High School National Championship on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina on July 27-29.
“They are able to move on,” “Those two are pretty tough. They’re going to be good and it’s great to see them earn that.”