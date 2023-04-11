For the first time since 2018, the Tallassee baseball team is headed to the playoffs.
Tallassee clinched an AHSAA Class 5A Area 4 playoff berth with a sweep over Brewbaker Tech last week. The Tigers (9-9) beat Brew Tech, 11-1, in five innings in Game 1 before clinching the series with a 9-3 win in Game 2.
Tallassee, which is in its first year under “new” head coach John Goodman, is not used to missing the playoffs as often as the Tigers have in recent years. Before 2018, the Tigers had missed the postseason only five times since 1985.
“I told the seniors the other day that at this point in time, getting to the playoffs means just as much as winning the state championship did back in the day,” Goodman said. “It’s a huge moment for us. It makes everything that we’ve gone through and all the hard work that we’ve done pay off.”
The Tigers have had their ups and downs this season, which was completely expected after Goodman took back over a program that won only four games a season ago. The Tigers were 6-4 through 10 games then lost five of their next six.
But they have come back with a vengeance with the two area wins last week to punch their playoff ticket, and now the Tigers are facing Elmore County this week for the area championship.
While the season has been a roller coaster, one of the steady aspects has been the Tigers’ offense. Tallassee has scored 135 runs in 18 games, good for 7.5 runs per game. The Tigers have scored 20 the last two games and are seeing the ball well.
“Cade (Everson) is swinging the bat really well right now, but pretty much everybody in the lineup is seeing the ball right now,” Goodman said. “Whether or not that holds true against Elmore County’s great pitching, we’ll see. But right now, I’m pleased with the way we’re coming about.”