One week after facing one of the top pitchers in the country, the Tallassee baseball team is set to do it again.
Tallassee, which won its first playoff series since 2017, will host St. Paul’s Episcopal this weekend in the second round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
Barring any setbacks due to weather, Game 1 is currently set for 5 p.m. Friday with Game 2 to follow. Game 3, if needed, is set for noon Saturday.
St. Paul’s Episcopal (21-8) is coming off a sweep of Marbury in the first round. The Saints are led by Auburn commit John Stowers, the No. 3-ranked player in the state in the Class of 2026. Stowers will be the second Auburn commit Tallassee has faced on the mound in the first two rounds.
“They’re really good,” Tiger coach John Goodman said. “They’re young like us, but they’re good. The difference between us and them is their young ones have played. This is their second year and ours are just now getting started. They’re a little more polished. They’re good and it’s going to be tough.”
Stowers is coming off a solid performance against Marbury where he gave up only one run and five hits in five innings of work. He struck out nine Bulldogs in that game. His last performance before the playoffs was against Citronelle, during which he gave up nine runs, four earned, in five innings of work.
Tallassee will counter with southpaw Jackson Rhodes, who has been stellar his last few outings. Against Valley last week, he went toe-to-toe with Auburn commit Jackson Sanders. Despite taking the loss, he threw a stellar game.
In the 1-0 loss, he pitched six innings and struck out five batters while giving up only five hits.
Rhodes was also impressive against Elmore County two weeks ago. In the matchup, he pitched 6+ innings and gave up five runs in the game. He held the Panthers to only two runs through six innings before giving up three runs in the top of the seventh.
Goodman knows they need another repeat performance from Rhodes if the Tigers are to compete.
“We’re basically getting everything he’s got,” Goodman said. “He’s leaving it on the field and he’s giving us a chance. That’s all we can really ask of him. We just came up one run short last week, but he had a great performance and got out of several jams. We’re going to have to ask him to do it again. You face those types of guys in the playoffs, and we just have to have someone be able to compete.”
Last week’s 2-1 series win over Valley was the first playoff win since 2017 and the first playoff appearance since 2018. This week will also be the first home playoff game since 2017 when Tallassee hosted Escambia County and Trinity in the first two rounds. The Tigers won both of those series.
As Goodman and the Tigers have gotten back to their winning ways, the fans have shown up and showed out at the Tallassee home ballpark. Goodman is expecting that same type of environment again.
“It’s going to be unbelievable over here,” Goodman said. “This is the buzz of the town right now. We expect a huge crowd if the weather cooperates.”