VALLEY, AL – APRIL 22: The Valley Rams fell 15-9 to the Tallasee Tigers in the third and final game of round one in the AHSAA 5A state championship at Crestview. Tallasee took control in the first and never looked back, despite a 7-run fifth inning. The Rams finish the season 14-10, while Tallasee moves on to round two. (Photos by Ed Pugh)