John Goodman is back in charge of the Tallassee baseball program, and the Tigers are starting from scratch entering the 2023 season.
Tallassee won only four games a year ago, leading to a complete restructure. Goodman was hired back after leading Tallassee to over 300 wins and two state championships in the 1990s and early 2000s.
But with where the team is right now, he’s just trying to teach the basics and get the Tigers back on track.
“We’re assuming nothing this year,” Goodman said. “Our baseball IQ is not where it needs to be. We’re trying to get everything back so we’re having to teach baseball and honestly, that makes the job fun. It makes it fun for the kids and it makes it fun for us because we have to come in and work every day. We can’t take anything for granted.”
With that being said, every position is seemingly open for the Tigers to start the season. On the pitcher’s mound, however, there are some returning players who have pitched the last few seasons.
Jackson Rhodes, a senior who was injured some of last year, is expected to pitch again. Brody Goodman and Mason Stewart are also both seniors with experience, while Brady Mason is a junior who threw a lot last year and Goodman is expecting big things out of him.
They won’t be the only players to step on the mound, however. Anyone who can throw well is getting a shot at pitching.
“Everybody that has a good arm, we’re teaching them to pitch,” Goodman said. “So if you look at our roster, it’s full of arms. Some of those, once we get things going, might not do much this year. But we’re working everyone and trying to figure out what arms will do for us. We’re taking those guys now and just teaching to see if they’re going to be able to help us.”
In the field, every position is open for grabs except for second base. Mason, who started there every game he didn’t pitch last season, will man the spot.
Every other position, however, won’t be determined until the season begins. Goodman is hoping some players will stand out in the final week of preseason practice, but he’s just ready to see who can perform when they play against someone other than themselves.
“We just need to play games,” Goodman said. “The more we play and the more we practice, the better our IQ is going to be. We’re doing everything that we can to build knowledge and build success. That’s the biggest thing right now. We’ve been going at it basically since June. We came in June and started the summer program and started lifting in July. We’re at the point now where we just need to play somebody other than ourselves. We need to see where we’re at and go from there.”