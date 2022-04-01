The Tallassee baseball team has taken its share of lumps this season, but the Tigers walked out of their first area series with a winning record on Friday night.
Tallassee split a doubleheader with Brewbaker Tech on Friday night, losing 9-7 in the first game and winning 14-0 in the final game.
The two teams played the first game of the three-game series on Tuesday, and Tallassee won, 12-4. The Tigers, which only have three wins on the season, are now 2-1 in the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 5 standings, which puts them in a tie for first place in the area with Pike Road.
“This was a huge week for us,” Tallassee coach Kyle Hammonds said. “We’ve had a pretty rough year this year. We’ve played a really tough schedule, but we’ve taken some lumps. We took the first game on Wednesday, which was really good, and we had moments to take the second one today. I was proud of how the guys responded in Game 3. I’m very happy to win the series.”
In the first game of the doubleheader on Friday night, Tallassee led 4-0 going into the fifth inning, but Brewbaker Tech battled back with a three-run fifth inning. After tying the game in the sixth inning, Tallassee came back out and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead.
Brewbaker Tech would not be denied, however, as the Rams scored five runs in the top of the seventh. Tallassee, down two runs, was then able to get one batter on base in the bottom of the seventh, but dropped the game.
Hammonds then instantly pulled his team into the locker room between the first and second games, and said he had a heart-to-heart with the team.
“After that first game, we went in our locker room and had a heart-to-heart,” Hammonds said. “I was just trying to fire them up, and luckily whatever I said worked that time. I was really proud of the way they responded.”
His speech worked as well as it could. After starting pitcher Elijah Bridgman shut down the Rams in the top of the first with two strikeouts and a groundout, the Tigers put up a 10-spot in the bottom of the inning.
Tallassee used six hits, all from six different players, as 14 batters went to the plate in the inning. To go along with the hits, Tallassee batters walked four times and were helped out by two wild pitches and an error.
Clayten Gough had a big night and had the biggest hit of the first inning, ripping a two-run triple over the left fielder’s head in his second at-bat of the inning. He finished the doubleheader with four hits, going 4-for-7 with three RBIs.
“He’s one of our three seniors, and he’s a great kid number one,” Hammonds said of Gough. He’s a great player. He’s been that way all year and has gotten hits for us all year. He does a great job behind the plate and just a kid you want on your team.”
Bridgman pitched lights out in Game 3, allowing only one single and three walks in the game. The second batter of the game singled into right field, then he went into shutdown mode. He struck out 10 batters, and struck out at least two batters in four of his five innings.
He struck out the side in the second inning after he got back on the mound with the 10-0 lead.
“We got everything we wanted out of him,” Hammonds said. “He threw a few more pitches than we wanted him to, but his ball looked great tonight. He moved it around and he did a great job.”
Tallassee is now 4-16, and they have a big series ahead of them this week against Pike Road. Pike Road won its series against Beauregard 2-1 after sweeping its doubleheader on Friday night.
Tallassee hosts Pike Road on Thursday, April 7, then travels to Pike Road on Friday, April 8.
This series will go a long way in the postseason race.
“We’ve lost some games, and we want to win every game, but the area games are the only ones that matter,” Hammonds said. “We did what we need to do in this first series, and now I’m looking to build on that and go out and take a game from Pike Road.”