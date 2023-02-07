Last May, Tallassee soccer coach Matt Tarpley was approached by three students and asked if he would be interested in coaching a girl’s soccer team at the high school.
He said he definitely would, but the girls would have to find around 20 of their friends to sign up if they really wanted to begin a team. So he taped a piece of paper on a desk and before the day was over, 36 girls had written their names down as interested.
Ironically, none of the original three girls stuck with the team, but plenty of other students were interested. So for the first time in school history, Tallassee will field a girls soccer team with 23 players on the roster.
The Lady Tigers kick off their season on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. against LAMP in a tournament in Montgomery.
“It was crazy,” Tarpley said. “We had a tryout back in October of this year once school got started, and now we have 23 girls on the roster for the first team in school history. We’ve got a pretty good group of girls and we’re excited. We’re looking forward to it.”
Tarpley is starting the program from the ground up.
Tarpley can count on one hand how many girls on his roster have ever played soccer before in their lives, and even less than that have played on a real team. Most have just played recreationally at church or with friends.
That led to some practices where Tarpley had to teach the team the complete basics of soccer. He taught the girls what a throw-in is, what a corner kick is, and what a goal kick is.
He even had to teach the girls what part of their foot to kick the ball with. But despite the lack of experience, he said the girls have enjoyed learning the sport.
“We will certainly take our lumps this year,” Tarpley said. “We’re really starting at ground zero with this group. We’re teaching basic rules and basic fundamentals. It’s enjoyable and it’s stressful, but I think the girls are having a good time. I think they enjoy being a part of a team.”
Tarpley is a believer of always telling his teams the truth, even if it’s a hard truth to tell. So he didn’t shy away from sitting his girls down and telling them that they’re going to have some hardships this season.
On Friday, the team will play its first ever game against LAMP. They then move on to face Booker T. Washington on Saturday before another match with Brewbaker Tech on Saturday.
By Saturday night, Tarpley believes his girls will have a better idea of what soccer is like in the state of Alabama and what varsity girls soccer looks like.
When that happens, he is hoping it doesn’t break the girls’ spirits and they return to practice on Monday looking to continue improving.
“I will never lie to my team, even if the truth hurts,” Tarpley said. “I’ve told them that they’re in for a very rude awakening. This weekend will be the girls first game ever, and they’re playing LAMP, which is already an established program. We have three really tough games against schools who have been playing soccer for years.”