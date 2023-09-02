Coming off a loss to Reeltown to open the season, Tallassee was looking for a chance to rebound.
What they found was a Booker T. Washington team that was well prepared, and the Tigers dropped 44-0 and to 0-2 to start the year.
“You could look across the field and see who the better team was. I mean they’ve got a bunch of athletes that’s going to be playing on Saturdays in a couple of years,” said Tallassee coach Mike Battles after the game. “We had some improvements. We didn’t turn the ball over. Our quarterbacks improved and our running backs. But when the guy across from you outweighs you by 65, 75 pounds, it’s tough. But our kids are fighting.”
The Eagles scored on their first two possessions: a 16-yard Elijah Hall run and a 57-yard Hall pass.
Tallassee ended the first period down 12-0. Hall accounted for a third Eagles score in the second period. After a pass in the end zone was broken up by the Tigers' Rush Wright on first down, Hall called his own number on second and walked into the end zone from four yards out for the touchdown.
“He could have been an All-State All-Purpose last year because he had over 40 touchdowns,” said coach LA O’Neil of Booker T. “He’s always been electric.”
The Tigers struggled to find any offensive traction during the first half but were able to take advantage of BTW penalties keeping them behind the sticks.
After a holding and a personal foul moved the Eagles to their own 7-yard line, the Tigers were poised to make a stop. However, a long run flipped the field.
“We really shot ourselves in the foot (against Trinity) but we had a good week of practice and focused on improving and getting better each week,” said O’Neil.
Hall – an All-State Defensive Back last season – completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Auburn commit Joseph Phillips. Phillips – who had been playing both offense and defense for the Eagles – caught the ball at the 15 and pinballed his way into the end zone for the touchdown.
Tallassee went into the intermission down 24-0.
The Tigers started the second half with an onside kick that bounced off two Eagles before a third fell on it. The Eagles scored on the first snap – a 66-yard touchdown run. With the two-point conversion, the tally moved to 32-0.
With a constant clock running in the second half, BTW added two more touchdowns bringing the game to the final score of 44-0.
All the Tigers can do is go back to work and buckle their helmets a little tighter as the road doesn’t get any easier. Up next for Tallassee is Central-Clay County. BTW goes head to head with Montgomery Catholic.