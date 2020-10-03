The Tallassee Tigers kept their composure and their pedal to the metal in running past the Beauregard Hornets in a 57-20 win for their second triumph in three games.
Tallassee came in looking to remove the sour taste of a 55-0 loss at Pike Road last week and put a dismal start to its season in the rear-view mirror.
“After last Friday night, they were ready to get that (loss) over with,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “This will take care of healing a bunch of wounds. We’re starting to play football the way we expect. We just want to keep improving every week.”
The defense set the early tone for Tallassee (2-4, 2-1 Class 5A, Region 4). Zavion Carr forced and recovered a fumble by Beauregard quarterback Gavin Prickett.
Jalyn Daniels began his four-touchdown night with a 14-yard score two plays later to give Tallassee a 7-0 lead.
Clay Johnson added a 28-yard field goal, and Tyler Ellis scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ziggy Holloway to give the Tigers a 22-7 lead late in the first half.
The game became chippy in the second half. Beauregard (2-5, 1-3) finished with 177 penalty yards and one player was ejected in the second half. Tallassee had seven penalties for 75 yards.
The Hornets’ first score came on a 74-yard pass from Prickett to Keyshawn Tolefree and Tyler Gordon returned a kick 73 yards to the end zone 12 seconds before halftime to bring the score to 22-14.
“We took a break on two plays in the first half,” Battles said. “They scored on both. The kickoff return before half was uncalled for and that should never happen.”
Marciano Smith, who had a first-half interception for Tallassee, set the tone of the second half with a 74-yard kickoff return. Daniels, who rushed for 274 yards on 30 carries, scored from seven yards out on the next play to give the Tigers a 29-14 lead.
Daniels would add touchdown runs of 58 and 9 yards to push Tallassee’s lead to 43-14 midway through the third quarter. Holloway then caught a 13-yard touchdown reception from Ellis, who would follow up with a 23-yard scamper to end an efficient night for Tallassee.
Beauregard was held to 244 total yards. Prickett completed 6 of 10 passes for 133 yards. Trenton Jones was held to 41 yards on 16 carries. Gordon caught four passes for 61 yards. Eston Harris led the Hornets defense with 15 tackles. Prickett scored from 1 yard out for the Hornets’ final points in the third quarter.
Ellis completed 11 of 18 passes for 84 yards and rushed for another 58 yards. Holloway caught four passes for 52 yards and Daniels caught six passes for 32. Tallassee finished with 436 total yards.
Mason Bell led the Tigers defense with 11 tackles. Michael Moore added eight tackles and Carr finished with six. The defense got three sacks and forced five punts.
Tallassee will visit Talladega to continue region play next Friday.