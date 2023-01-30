The Tallassee boys basketball is peaking at the right time.
Tallassee, which has already secured the No. 2 seed in the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 7 tournament next week, has lost only two games during the month of January. During that time, the Tigers are 7-2 and 2-1 in area play.
They’ve won six of their last seven games and currently sit with an 11-9 overall record and a 2-2 record in area play.
“I think our guys have been a little more consistent,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “We had a few problems early with some suspensions and some minor things, and we haven’t really played much with all of our guys. This second half of the season, though, we’ve basically had most of our guys so we’ve been more consistent as a whole and executing our defense better.”
The Tigers, despite having most of their roster for the first time this season, still doesn’t have everyone. Senior James Bender, the team’s top athlete and a three-sport star at Tallassee, suffered a season-ending leg injury earlier this month.
He underwent surgery on January 14, and he will not return this year. Bender was one of the team’s top scorers this season and has been missed since his injury.
Bender is one of eight seniors on the team, and the other seven have used his injury as a rallying point of the year.
“When he went down that was a huge loss for us, but it’s kind of crazy how you play up and down when we had him, but now we’ve lost him and we’re playing pretty good,” Mixson said. “I think our team has rallied behind him and it made our team closer. That was really the turning point where we started playing better. It would be better with him out there, but we’ve been very competitive.”
Two of the players who have stepped up the most in Bender’s absence are seniors Tim Washington and Kayden Slay.
Washington is one of the team’s best shooters, and has served as a catch and shoot specialist early in the year. Since Bender went down, however, Mixson has asked more of Washington. He’s asked him to step up on defense, and take over some roles when it comes to controlling possession of the ball.
For Slay, he is one of the most inexperienced players on the team, but he’s had one of the biggest impacts. Slay hadn’t played much basketball until he was in the 10th grade, and he actually impressed Mixson during PE class at school.
After getting him on the team, he’s shown out and used his height advantage and jumping ability to help the team. In a win over Elmore County earlier this month, he scored 24 points and set the school’s single-game record with 21 rebounds.
“Those are two of the guys who have been the most consistent for us this season,” Mixson said of Slay and Washington. “Kayden has grown as much as any player I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been around the game for 30 years. When it comes to Tim, we’ve asked him to step up. He’s always had all the skills, but we’re asking more of him now and need him to effect the game in more ways than just shooting.”
The Class 5A, Area 7 tournament date hasn’t been set yet, but when it is, Tallassee will be fighting for a playoff spot. The Tigers are the No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 Beauregard in the first round.
The winner advances to the playoffs and the area championship, while the loser’s season comes to an end. Tallassee is 2-0 against Beauregard this year.