BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (20-1)
2. Lee-Montgomery (18-0)
3. Thompson (16-6)
4. McGill-Toolen (15-6)
5. Hoover (16-7)
6. Huntsville (14-7)
7. Fairhope (13-3)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (16-4)
9. Florence (13-5)
10. Austin (15-6)
Others nominated: Bob Jones (17-4), Gadsden City (13-7), Oak Mountain (13-7), Spain Park (11-7), Sparkman (12-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (18-2)
2. Pinson Valley (16-3)
3. Jemison-Huntsville (17-2)
4. Hartselle (16-4)
5. B.C. Rain (13-3)
6. Lee-Huntsville (13-5)
7. Albertville (14-3)
8. Buckhorn (16-5)
9. Northridge (18-4)
10. Eufaula (14-5)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (13-4), Calera (11-5), Helena (16-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-5), Homewood (13-9), Oxford (11-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Fairfield (15-3)
2. Woodlawn (14-5)
3. Wenonah (13-6)
4. East Limestone (14-5)
5. Ramsay (12-6)
6. Pleasant Grove (9-2)
7. Tallassee (16-3)
8. Briarwood (12-3)
9. Carroll-Ozark (17-6)
10. Guntersville (12-4)
Others nominated: Alexandria (11-3), Arab (13-6), Brewbaker Tech (12-5), Central-Tuscaloosa (12-6), Charles Henderson (12-8), Greenville (11-7), Lawrence Co. (15-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (14-3)
2. Sumter Central (14-3)
3. UMS-Wright (18-3)
4. Catholic-Montgomery (16-3)
5. Good Hope (16-3)
6. Talladega (12-4)
7. Danville (13-4)
8. Sipsey Valley (15-3)
9. Anniston (10-6)
10. Deshler (13-7)
Others nominated: Brooks (16-3), BTW-Tuskegee (12-4), Clarke Co. (10-4), Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-5), Jacksonville (12-3), Montevallo (12-6), White Plains (12-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (17-3)
2. Piedmont (13-2)
3. Thomasville (8-1)
4. Pike Road (14-3)
5. Mobile Christian (15-6)
6. Lauderdale Co. (11-6)
7. Winfield (17-2)
8. Slocomb (10-3)
9. Pike Co. (9-4)
10. Dadeville (8-4)
Others nominated: Fultondale (6-4).
CLASS 2A
1. LaFayette (15-0)
2. Vincent (14-2)
3. Tanner (10-4)
4. Calhoun (10-10)
5. Fyffe (17-2)
6. J.U. Blacksher (13-2)
7. Geneva Co. (14-4)
8. Sacred Heart (11-10)
9. North Sand Mountain (10-6)
10. Sand Rock (12-6)
Others nominated: Central-Coosa (6-4), Chickasaw (9-7), Luverne (11-3), Sumiton Christian (14-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (10-6)
2. Skyline (17-3)
3. Spring Garden (14-1)
4. Covenant Christian (14-1)
5. Keith (10-6)
6. Cornerstone-Birmingham (12-7)
7. Brantley (11-1)
8. Georgiana (13-5)
9. Lanett (5-7)
10. Lindsay Lane (14-5)
Others nominated: Belgreen (16-5), Florala (12-4), Francis Marion (11-4), Jacksonville Christian (13-4), Millry (9-3), Whitesburg Christian (12-4).
AISA
1. Evangel Christian (15-1)
2. Autauga Academy (4-2)
3. Lee-Scott (13-3)
4. Southern Academy (10-3)
5. Glenwood (13-7)
6. Chambers Academy (9-1)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (12-3)
8. Lakeside (8-5)
9. Hooper (11-5)
10. Heritage Christian (12-3)
Others nominated: Pike Liberal Arts (6-7).
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (20-1)
2. Spain Park (19-2)
3. Foley (22-2)
4. McGill-Toolen (17-3)
5. Theodore (18-3)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (13-5)
7. Austin (18-3)
8. Gadsden City (15-5)
9. Vestavia Hills (16-6)
10. Auburn (13-7)
Others nominated: Grissom (10-10), Sparkman (12-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (22-0)
2. Athens (15-2)
3. Lee-Huntsville (18-6)
4. Carver-Birmingham (18-5)
5. Opelika (16-5)
6. Dothan (14-2)
7. Eufaula (16-4)
8. Mae Jemison (14-6)
9. Homewood (19-1)
10. McAdory (16-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (15-2), Carver-Montgomery (13-4), Chelsea (16-4), Clay-Chalkville (10-7), Muscle Shoals (12-7), Park Crossing (11-6), Pelham (14-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Charles Henderson (13-0)
2. Ramsay (15-4)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (14-3)
4. Madison Academy (15-3)
5. Pleasant Grove (13-4)
6. East Limestone (17-2)
7. LeFlore (16-5)
8. Shelby Co. (14-2)
9. Faith Academy (11-8)
10. West Point (16-5)
Others nominated: Brewer (12-8), Jackson (15-4), Mortimer Jordan (13-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (15-4)
2. Greensboro (12-1)
3. Anniston (12-3)
4. Sipsey Valley (14-3)
5. Priceville (12-8)
6. Childersburg (15-3)
7. Hokes Bluff (12-6)
8. North Jackson (13-5)
9. Sumter Central (6-3)
10. Trinity (15-5)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (13-5), DAR (7-10), Handley (10-6), Headland (11-3), Montgomery Catholic (9-3), Oneonta (13-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Pisgah (18-1)
2. Prattville Christian (20-1)
3. T.R. Miller (10-1)
4. Susan Moore (16-3)
5. Montgomery Academy (12-3)
6. Glencoe (14-5)
7. Lauderdale Co. (16-4)
8. Phil Campbell (10-5)
9. Pike Road (15-3)
10. Midfield (10-7)
Others nominated: St. James (9-6), Straughn (13-3).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (17-2)
2. Collinsville (14-1)
3. Geneva Co. (12-4)
4. Sacred Heart (14-6)
5. G.W. Long (13-5)
6. Central-Hayneville (12-3)
7. Ider (15-3)
8. Fyffe (14-3)
9. Sand Rock (13-6)
10. Cedar Bluff (11-8)
Others nominated: Addison (11-1), Aliceville (11-3), Hatton (13-5), Samson (10-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (18-2)
2. Skyline (16-2)
3. St. Luke's (11-3)
4. Mars Hill Bible (13-6)
5. Loachapoka (14-7)
6. Decatur Heritage (10-7)
7. Phillips (7-9)
8. Westminster-Oak Mountain 10-3)
9. Pleasant Home (12-3)
10. Falkville (13-5)
Others nominated: Belgreen (14-5), Brantley (8-4), Coosa Christian (9-6), Covenant Christian (10-3), Elba (11-5), Georgiana (10-4).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (12-1)
2. Lee-Scott (14-2)
3. Glenwood (10-6)
4. Patrician Academy (7-2)
5. Monroe Academy (8-0)
6. Springwood (11-1)
7. Pickens Academy (7-4)
8. Clarke Prep (10-5)
9. Northside Methodist (11-5)
10. Pike Liberal Arts (11-7)
Others nominated: Fort Dale Academy (7-3), Meadowview (8-5).
NOMINATIONS RECEIVED FROM
Alec Etheredge, Shelby Co. Reporter
Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Ben Thomas, al.com Mobile
Caleb Turrentine, Wetumpka Herald
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
Craig Thomas, Florence TimesDaily
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, freelance
Edwin Stanton, Tuscaloosa News
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, Anniston Star
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Jordan Hill, Opelika-Auburn News
Josh Bean, al.com
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Publishing
LaVonte Young, Daily Home
Lee Peacock, Evergreen Courant
Lizi Arbogast, Alexander City Outlook
Matt Speakman, Decatur Daily
Mike Tankersley, Arab Tribune
Ross Wood, Clarke Co. Democrat
Shannon Fagan, Cherokee Co. Herald
Shannon J. Allen, Sand Mountain Reporter
Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser
Teddy Couch, Gadsden Times