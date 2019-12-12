The early season scouting report on Tallassee’s boys basketball team will show the Tigers are dedicated to the defensive end.
The Tigers were coming off a big win over Loachapoka, which they held to under 30 points, and had allowed an average of 35 points per game against during its first seven games, all resulting in wins.
Tallassee’s defense traveled to Stanhope Elmore last Tuesday. The Tigers did give up a season high in points but they also forced 15 turnovers. That led to a balanced scoring attack in a 60-46 win last Tuesday to remain unbeaten.
Jamicah Humphrey set the tone with his ball handling and scoring, finishing with 17 points. Tyrek Turner was dominant inside, finishing with 14 points and a pair of dunks. Tavarious Griffin added nine points as the Tigers (8-0) put the game away.
Tallassee, which allowed less than 40 points in a game just 10 times last season, has already accomplished that feat five times this year.
“We made some adjustments once we got a better feel for (Stanhope’s) personnel,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “We’re playing defensively as if we’re at the end of the season instead of the beginning. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or not, so we’ll see. We’re still a long way from where we want to be and have our eyes on the big picture.”
The Tigers took control towards the end of the first quarter and took an eight-point lead at 32-24 at halftime while the Mustangs (3-4) turned the ball over nine times in the second quarter.
Tallassee was set to embark on a three-game stretch which Mixson said will determine how good his team is.
The Mustangs got 15 points from D.J. Jamerson and 11 points from Jay Tillman last Tuesday but couldn’t pull closer to the Tigers than nine points in the second half. Sed Hall finished with seven points.
With limited practice time, Stanhope coach Terry Hardy said his players have been thrown into the fire but are starting to figure out their roles.
Games against G.W. Carver and Tallassee on back-to-back nights have helped to expedite that process.
“It’s still pretty early, but I like what I see so far,” Hardy said. “We just didn’t make shots (Tuesday). I’ve got to do a better job in getting us into our sets and just getting things implemented right now. We’re going to continue to work at it and we’ll be fine.”