The Tallassee wrestling program knew it was in store for a long break between matches with the school shutting down extracurricular activities over the holiday break but that pause on the season was extended even further Thursday. The Tigers were set to host Reeltown, Stanhope Elmore and Brew Tech on Thursday night but the match was canceled due to COVID-19 then coach John Mask made the decision to shut down the team’s competitions for the remainder of 2020.
“I was trying to be proactive,” Mask said. “We really wanted to get out ahead of anything. I could see the number increasing in the area and in the community so I thought it would be best to shut it down. The hope is to get to come back in January and pick up where we left off.”
It was the first match Tallassee was forced to cancel so far this season but there will be more than one affected by the shutdown. The Tigers also canceled their trip to Auburn over the weekend for the annual Swede Umbach tournament. Tallassee will also miss out on matches against Pike Road, Lee and Benjamin Russell plus its trip to the Beast at the Beach tournament which were on this season’s original schedule.
“I didn’t want to wait until Tuesday to shut it down,” Mask said. “I just thought it was time. We want to do everything we can to have a season while still keeping everyone as safe as possible.”
Tallassee had barely gotten its season started, only competing in four matches and that was with some key wrestlers out due to injuries. The Tigers sit at 2-2 in duals matches and are coming off a 51-21 win over Beauregard.
“I felt like we were starting to get in the groove,” Mask said. “The only way you can get better is to wrestle. Through practices and those four matches, I felt we were growing.”
The Tigers will reschedule the match against rival Reeltown but the rest of the team’s attention is turning to the second half of the season. Tallassee will not return to competition until Jan. 7 when it travels to Benjamin Russell for the beginning of the Class 5A/6A Region 2 Duals tournament.
“This three-week stoppage, I’m hoping we don’t lose everything,” Mask said. “But when we come back, we have to wrestle. That will be something that’s different. We hope we’re healthy and can pick back up where we left off.”
Mask said he has sent a scheduled daily workout for the wrestlers to do from home and even though they can’t do any wrestling with a partner, there is plenty of work that can be done.
Push ups and sit ups; mountain climb, plank; jump squats;
“There are so many exercises you can do without weights,” Mask said. “I’ll want them to do push ups and sit ups every day. They can do planks and jump squats. Most of them can go outside and run. To me, you should be doing a lot of sprints and short distance runs. You can work on your stance and some aspects of wrestling even without a partner.”