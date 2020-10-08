A player within the Tallassee varsity football program has tested positive for COVID-19, according to coach Mike Battles. The positive case has forced the Tigers to cancel Thursday's trip to Talladega just six hours before kickoff was scheduled.
“We’re going to quarantine for 14 days," Battles said. "We will have to forfeit the Talladega and Holtville games... I didn’t know what to say to the players. We're all still in shock. It really hasn’t sunk in about the scope of what just happened to us."
Tallassee entered the week with a chance to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 if it defeated Talladega. Now, the Tigers will fall to 2-5 on the season and 2-2 in region play.
With the two-week quarantine period covering Tallassee's home game against Holtville, the Tigers will also have to forfeit that game, putting a major dent in the team's playoff hopes.
“We had a really good week of practice and we were in a position to really get a grasp on the playoffs," Battles said. "To have all that yanked out from under you right on the spot, that’s tough. It’s nobody’s fault. It is what we’re living in right now. It’s just very difficult."
If the team can return to play in two weeks, Tallassee will prepare for a game against region leader and Class 5A No. 4 Clay Central in what will likely be a must-win game for the Tigers to get into the playoffs.
“I feel for the kids," Battles said. "I am going to get to coach next year, Lord willing, but there are some seniors that won't get these games back, my son being one of them. I just really feel for them right now."
Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines require 10 days of self-isolation for positive cases of COVID-19, and the Alabama High School Athletic Association requires an additional five days of reacclimation before a student returns to competition.
The ADPH requires 14 days of self-isolation for exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 before a student returns to competition.
“They have been resilient this whole time," Battles said. "This same group went home for three or four months and they continued to do what they are supposed to do. I have no doubt they will keep working."