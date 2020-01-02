Tallassee boys basketball coach Keiven Mixson has wanted to see his team against tougher competition and he did just that over the weekend as the Tigers competed in the annual Dwight Madison Tournament in Montgomery. The Tigers fell just short against host Carver but they bounced back with a win in the consolation game to finish the weekend 2-1.
“It was good crowds all weekend and a big atmosphere,” Mixson said. “There were college coaches there so it was good to get our guys that exposure. We aren’t happy with winning a consolation game but I’m pleased with how we played.”
Tallassee (15-3) started the tournament with a 61-58 win over Prattville Thursday morning. Tyrek Turner led the team with 18 points while Jamicah Humphrey added 15.
The victory sent the Tigers into the quarterfinals to face Carver and Tallassee was prepared for the fight. Turner led the way again finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds but it was not enough as Carver came out on top, 63-57.
Humphrey was limited to just six points as he went 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. However, Tae Collins helped keep the Tigers in the game, scoring a career-high 16 points.
That career high did not last long as Collins had a breakout game in Tallassee’s 73-61 win over Central Hayneville. He finished with a game-high 25 points to go along with eight rebounds. Humphrey also bounced back with 16 points and six assists in the win.