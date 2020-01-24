The Tallassee boys basketball team entered the same gym where the two biggest losses of last season happened. However, Friday night's result was different as two big dunks in the final minute from Tyrek Turner and Tae Collins secured a 53-47 victory at Brewbaker Tech.
The clincher from @TaeCollins13. #TPIpreps pic.twitter.com/1sFh44vSoZ— Caleb Turrentine (@CalebTurrentine) January 25, 2020
The win sent the Tigers to 21-4 on the season and 4-1 in Class 5A Area 4. It secured the top spot in the region as Tallassee is set to host the area tournament next month.
Jamicah Humphrey led the way with 13 points while Turner finished with 10 points, all in the second half, to go with six rebounds and three blocks. Collins contributed eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The girls team fell to 3-17, 1-4 as it went without a field goal in the second half, losing 60-12.
