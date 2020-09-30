The first half of the regular season has not gone exactly how Tallassee would have hoped but the season is far from over for the Tigers. With just two region games falling in the first five games, Tallassee is set to start a crucial stretch of four straight weeks with region battles that will go a long way in determining its postseason fate.
“1-4 is not where anyone wants to be right now but the bottom line is we can still make the playoffs,” Battles said. “If we can do that, anything can happen. What we can’t do is sit here and stop improving. We can’t let one game bring us down.”
That may be easier said than done for Tallassee (1-4, 1-1) as it’s coming off the worse loss of the Battles era in a 55-0 drubbing at Pike Road. The Tigers aren’t lingering on that defeat though and are eager to move on to the next game.
“We’re ready to get back on the field. We’re not watching that one,” Battles said. “We’re going to forget about it. We played hard at times but that’s the last moment we wanted to spend on that one.”
The Tigers still have all of its season goals ahead of them and Battles knows a slow start doesn’t have to slow a team down. He said he has seen much crazier things happen, specifically referring to the 1986 Gadsden Tigers that started the season 1-5, including a loss to Battles and Walter Wellborn, before winning their final eight games on the way to a state title.
Tallassee hopes it can start of a run of its own this Friday against Beauregard. Both teams are sitting with one region win as they sit in the middle of a crowded Class 5A Region 4. A victory for either team would separate it from the pack and give a big advantage in a chase for a playoff spot.
“This is the start of a four-game stretch in region play,” Battles said. “It’s no secret so there’s not reason to keep anything from the kids. We plan on going to the playoffs and this is a big one to get us there. We need to be 2-1 in the region because if we’re not, it will greatly hurt our chance of making the playoffs.”
The Hornets (3-3, 1-2) are coming off a 23-0 win over Russell County and have won two of three with the lone defeat coming to then-No. 1 Clay Central.
“They have some good athletes,” Battles said. “Coach (Rob) Carter has always done well with putting those athletes in the right place. They get out there and play good football. They are fully capable of beating us this week. We have to play well.”
Beauregard’s offense has struggled at times this season but it has also shown the ability to make explosive plays. Gavin Prickett threw a pair of 70-yard passes to two different receivers, accounting for the team’s lone touchdowns in a win over Holtville. Running back Trenton Jones also has three runs for at least 50 yards this season.
“Your game plan is to make sure that we don’t give up that big play,” Battles said. “They are a big-play team and that’s what we have seen through the progression. They’ll go here and there for short yards then suddenly throw it deep on you. They have big-play talent. On defense, we have to limit those explosive plays.”
PREDICTION: Tallassee 27, Beauregard 22