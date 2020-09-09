There were plenty of momentum swings during Tallassee’s best-of-three match at Stanhope Elmore last Tuesday night but the Tigers made sure they made the most of it when the momentum was on their side. Tallassee used a key scoring run in both sets to finish off a sweep of the Mustangs, winning 25-20, 27-25.
In the first set, the Tigers scored nine consecutive points to see their modest three-point lead grow to 18-6, a deficit that proved to be too much for Stanhope Elmore to overcome. Jenna Manning recorded three aces during the run and she added two more kills in the set.
Marlee Stewart helped the Tigers jump out in front early in the second set with a block and a kill in the set’s first 15 points. Manning added two more kills as the lead grew as high as four points but Stanhope Elmore was not letting it grow any further this time.
The Mustangs scored nine of the next 11 points to take a three-point lead of their own. Tallassee got an ace from Avary Lumpkin and a kill from Chloe Baynes but Stanhope Elmore still got to set point with a two-point advantage, forcing Tallassee coach Katie Rigsby to call a timeout.
The Tigers came out of the timeout with a big response and they eventually tied the game on another kill from Manning. Tallassee scored five of the final six points to claim the victory.
Rylie Grimes led the Mustangs with six kills but it was a team effort in the attack as Kelbi Johnson, Marissa Stephens, Alex Green, Saiban Chappell and Lindsey White all recorded multiple kills in the match. Kaitlynn Walker led the way with eight assists while Rikki McAdams finished with a team-high five digs.