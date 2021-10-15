The Tallassee football team needed one final stop from its defense on Friday night, and outside linebackers Zavion Carr and Luke Burdette delivered for the Tigers late.
Tallassee beat Holtville, 21-14, in a Class 5A, Region 4 matchup. Tallassee, now 5-2 with a 4-1 region record, has won four straight games and sets up a huge matchup with Central Clay next week.
Holtville, which was playing without starting quarterback Tanner Potts and receiver Weston Tubbs, has lost two straight games.
“We never could get comfortable in that game,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “Every time we did something good, they turned around andwent right back down the field and never gave up. We just got lucky and made a few plays at the goal line. I was really proud of our kids tonight. If you like high school football, that was a really good game for you.”
Holtville got the ball back with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, trailing 21-14, and attempted to drive down the field to try and score and tie ball game.
The Bulldogs started their drive on their own 40-yard line, but quarterback Dalton Yarroch found tight end Cooper Mann for two separate 19-yard completions to give Holtville a 1st-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 49 seconds left in the game.
After a spike stopped the clock and a false start pushed the ball back, Holtville faced a 2nd-and-goal from the seven. Shawn Brackett rushed for one yard to set up 3rd-and-6, and Holtville called its final timeout.
Out of the timeout, Holtville attempted to pass the ball, but both outside linebackers, Carr and Burdette, crashed onto a scrambling Yarroch and sacked him at the 18-yard line.
On fourth down, Yarroch scrambled to his left and heaved a ball into the end zone, but it was swatted into the ground as time expired and Holtville held on to the win.
“We were in our goal line package and those two guys, our outside linebackers, they’re our contain guys,” Battles said. “They’re supposed to contain and they both got up the field and got around the tackles and we were fortunate they were able to make a play.”
Tallassee did most of its offensive damage on the ground. Jalyn Daniels finished the night with 14 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, while Zavion Carr finished with 8 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Ellis finished with 10 carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers ran the ball both out of wildcat using Daniels and Carr, and they ran out of their normal formation with Ellis keeping or handing off to Daniels.
They scored two rushing touchdowns, from Daniels and Carr, in the first half and led 14-7 at the break. Ellis’ touchdown put the Tigers up 21-7 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
Following Ellis’ touchdown run late in the third quarter, Holtville was able to put together its first scoring drive of the second half.
Shawn Brackett returned a punt 40 yards to set up the Bulldogs on the Tallassee 16-yard line, and Brackett then rushed four consecutive times and scored on a 1-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-14.
Yarroch, playing at quarterback for the injured Potts, played well in his first start at quarterback. He finished the night 8 of 14 for 73 yards and one touchdown pass. His two passes to Mann late in the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs a chance to tie it, but just came up short on his final incompletion.
“Our guys played really hard tonight and I’m proud of them,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “The biggest thing is that I thought our guys played close to our best game I’ve seen us play this year. Hats off to Tallassee. They’re a great team. I couldn’t be more proud of a bunch in the state of Alabama. I told them there’s not a locker room I’d rather be in than this one right now on Friday night.”
Holtville will travel to Sylacauga next Friday night for their final region game of the season. Tallassee, which has traveled three straight weeks, plays at home against Central Clay County.