The Elmore County and Tallassee rivalry runs deeper than normal this week.
The Panthers and Tigers will meet on the baseball diamond with big implications at stake. The AHSAA Class 5A Area 4 championship will be crowned. Both teams are 2-0 in the area and have already clinched a playoff berth, but playoff seeding is crucial this time of year.
The winner of the three-game series will be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs while the loser will be No. 2 and have to travel in Round 1.
The first game of the series was Tuesday at Elmore County, while the two teams will wrap up the series with a doubleheader today at Tallassee.
“You don’t have to worry about getting the teams ready this week,” Elmore County coach Michael Byrd said. “They’re going to be ready to play each other. You just don’t want them to get so pumped up that you feel like they’ll press a little bit. Don’t let them overdo it or let them do too much. You have to still play your style of game.”
The Panthers (15-7) are starting to find their rhythm. They’ve won six of their last seven games, and they’ve done so in dominant fashion. During their 6-1 stretch, they outscored opponents 68-25.
They’re led by their big three pitchers — Payton Hall, Cooper Rogers and Brandon White. The three have combined for a 10-5 record and all have a sub-5.00 earned run average.
“They’re good, and I mean really, really good,” Tallassee coach John Goodman said. “They’re where we are trying to get to. We just hope to go in there and give them a couple of good ball games. That’s where we’re at right now. They’re polished and we’re trying to get polished.”
Tallassee (9-9) has won two straight games: both wins over Brew Tech last week. Before that series, the Tigers had lost five of their last six.
But now with a playoff berth already clinched, Goodman is hoping to see his team play relaxed baseball for the first time all season.
“I told them they can just relax and have fun,” Goodman said. “We don’t have to worry about beating them to get in the playoffs. They can relax and play baseball and have fun with the rivalry. Hopefully they can take that message and we can have fun this week. None of these guys have ever been in the playoffs before, so this is huge for us. That’s why it was so important for us to get where we are at.”
Tallassee’s team may be young and inexperienced when it comes to playoffs, but that hasn’t stopped the Tigers from playing good baseball — especially at the plate.
Tallassee’s offense will test Elmore County’s three pitchers in a big way. The Tigers have scored 135 runs this season, good for 7.5 runs per game. They’ve scored in double digits six times.
“They’re a younger team and there aren’t a whole lot of upperclassmen, but they’re a scrappy bunch and very competitive,” Byrd said. “They’re going to get after us. It’s going to be a fun series.”
Byrd’s offense will welcome back two injured players into the lineup.
Shea Darnell and Austin Davis, both of whom have played just combined 25 games, are back in the lineup.
Darnell is the team’s two-hole hitter, and he’s hitting .458 this season, second best on the season. Davis, who usually hits No. 6, is batting .444 with 11 hits this year. Both players have over a .500 on-base percentage and are welcome additions back into the Panthers’ lineup.