Brewbaker Tech's Evan Carter put his Rams in prime position to pull off an upset in the Class 5A Area 4 championship game Thursday night in Tallassee. Carter scored 10 consecutive points spanning the final two quarters to hand the Tigers their biggest deficit of the night.
However, Tallassee outscored Brew Tech 15-2 in the final five minutes of the game to secure a 44-41 victory to win its second area title in three years. Jamicah Humphery scored with 15 seconds to go to put the Tigers ahead for good.
Here’s the game-winning basket from @HumpheryJamicah plus the ensuing steal by @kvng_truck. #TPIpreps pic.twitter.com/XQkIEMJAmk— Caleb Turrentine (@CalebTurrentine) February 7, 2020
Humphery was held scoreless for two quarters but he got the two biggest baskets of the game and finished with 12 points. Tavarious Griffin led the Tigers with 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals.
Tallassee (26-4) will host Charles Henderson on Tuesday night in the sub-regional game with a trip to Montgomery on the line.
Note: Pick up a copy of next week's edition of The Tribune to read a full story on Tallassee's victory.