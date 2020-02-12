Brewbaker Tech's Evan Carter put his Rams in prime position to pull off an upset in the Class 5A Area 4 championship game Thursday night in Tallassee. Carter scored 10 consecutive points spanning the final two quarters to hand the Tigers their biggest deficit of the night.
However, Tallassee outscored Brew Tech by 13 points in the final five minutes to secure a 44-41 victory to win its second area title in three years. It was Tallassee’s third victory over the Rams this season.
“It wasn’t hard to figure out that we had to change something up,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “Evan was going off and it didn’t look good. I had a peace of mind (Thursday) though. I usually get anxious but when we were down 10, I told our guys to calm down and it just worked out. It shows you hard work pays off.”
Jamicah Humphery scored just four of his 12 points in the second half but they all came in the final minute, including the game-winning shot with 15 seconds to go. Humphery had been held scoreless for more than 20 minutes of game time but he said he was still confident with the ball in his hands and he was not going to give it up with the game on the line.
“I think everyone in the gym knew who was getting the ball,” Mixson said. “They were doing a good job on him and they were tiring him out. He kept going though.”
Tallassee (26-4) saw some of its biggest offensive struggles Thursday as the Tigers turned the ball over 13 times in the first three quarters and made just six of its first 18 free-throw attempts. Tallassee knew it needed to step things up on the defensive end to stay in the game.
Tyrek Turner was held to just four points but he led the defense with four blocks. Tae Collins added two blocks while Humphery led the Tigers with four steals as the team racked up 11 swipes.
“We take that very seriously,” Humphery said. “We work on that all summer and we just want to keep that pressure.”
Brew Tech (18-10) had an answer as Carter took over and reached double figures for the first time against Tallassee this season. Sandarius Hughley was brought in off the bench to help slow Carter down and his defensive energy helped keep Carter and the Rams off the scoreboard in the final four minutes.
“Sandarius is like having a starter coming off the bench,” Mixson said. “It’s nice knowing you have that guy that’s probably the best defender on the team and he brings a lot to the floor. I knew he had to have a big game for us tonight and he came up big.”
Once Tallassee began to slowly chip away at the deficit, the home fans rose to their feet and brought some much-needed energy to the Tigers. Defense turned into runouts in transition for Tallassee, often leading to more free-throw attempts.
“That was great,” Humphery said. “There was a lot of hype and we like that. That helped us come back from (their) 10-point lead.”
The crowd fueled the defense and clearly had an effect on Brew Tech as the Rams had four turnovers in the final minute. After Humphery’s go-ahead basket, Tavarious Griffin, who scored a game-high 13 points, grabbed a steal and calmly knocked down a free throw to help secure the victory.
Tallassee celebrated the win well after the final buzzer but the Tigers still have their eyes set on a trip to Birmingham as they chase down the blue map. After cutting down the nets, Mixson found time to celebrate and reflect on being an area champion but he said the celebrations would only last one night as the Tigers had to get back to work.
“I don’t know what to say,” Mixson said. “For some reason, God has shown favor with this team. This is incredible and it’s a tribute to the hard work our players have put in. We are very happy and we’re going to celebrate but we have a lot of work to do still.”