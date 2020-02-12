Just two years removed from making the third round of the state baseball tournament, Tallassee was bitten by the injury bug and doomed to a third-place finish in the area last season. The Tigers are preparing to take the field for the first time since and they are looking for redemption.
“Expectations are where they need to be,” Tallassee coach Adam Clayton said. “We talked about last year but we have erased it and moved forward. This is a new year with a new lineup and our guys have worked hard all offseason for this. We have a lot of guys that really want to win.”
Tallassee had six players graduate from last year’s team including four starters but Clayton and the Tigers are confident in the returners.
All-state designated hitter Will Blocker and all-county third baseman Bruin Hathcock are back and are expected to lead Tallassee’s offense. Hathcock finished the season as the Tigers’ leader in hits, doubles, batting average and on-base plus slugging percentage last season. Meanwhile Blocker provided plenty of pop with three home runs.
“They’re still going to be middle of the order guys,” Clayton said. “We’re expecting them to be those RBI guys or us. All of our guys have gotten much stronger and it’s showing so far in batting practice.”
Those two hitters should get plenty of opportunity to rack up the stats with catcher Reece Graham sitting behind them in the order. Meanwhile, outfielders Zack Haynes, Marciano Smith and Bobby Baker are all expected to get at-bats at the top of the order, providing more speed to give the heart of the lineup more RBI opportunities.
“We have a lot more speed and athleticism on the roster this year,” Clayton said. “It gives us that ability, if we have runners on, to challenge the defense and put a lot more pressure on every pitch.”
Haynes missed all of last season with a knee injury but he is expected to be back for his senior season and Clayton said the Tigers have missed his impact on and off the field.
“That’s huge for us to have him back not just as an athlete but as a leader,” Clayton said. “It’ll be great to have him back on the field. He communicates well and he’s just a really smart baseball player.”
While the Tigers seem to be ahead of schedule with replacing production at the plate, they will have to find a new 1-2 punch for their pitching staff. Beau Baker and Jackson Gantt combined for more than half of last season’s innings pitched but Tallassee will have to look elsewhere.
Tallassee is looking at more than two options to pick up the slack as Clayton hopes the team can build a bigger rotation this season. Jacob Abbott Ingram is the most experienced returning pitcher and Clayton said he currently leads the race to be the No. 1 option.
“He has an above-average fastball and he’s got great off-speed stuff,” Clayton said. “Plus he has that experience so he’d probably be our No. 1 right now. We hope to have some other guys step up so we can have a true rotation and some guys in the bullpen to fill those later innings.”
Jacob Dantro is also expected to get a bulk of the innings along with Jacob Charles Ingram, Tae Collins and Smith.
“Even with those losses on the mound, we’ve got people we can rely on for some innings,” Clayton said. “I think we are looking up in the pitching category and they have been working hard. We’re definitely going to improve in that area.”