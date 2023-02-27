The Tallassee track and field team showed promising results in its first meet Saturday.
The Tigers were one of four teams that participated in the Panther Relays at Smith Stations. But they faced some hefty competition.
They were joined by Class 6A Stanhope Elmore and Class 7A powerhouses Smiths Station and Auburn. Despite being the smallest and youngest team there, Tallassee coach Danny Worley liked what he saw from his squad.
“We had a pretty good start,” Worley said. “We have a relatively young team. We have some older throwers, but our runners are young. We faced two of the best 7As and a really good 6A. For the kids, it was a lot of their first meets and it was a good start. We were very pleased with the effort from all of them.”
Tallassee still had some impressive finishes.
In individual events, Shawn Ward finished third place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.83. He was less than half a second from finishing in second place.
In the javelin, Eli Whittingham and Austin Gray earned Tallassee a second-place finish while Joseph Hooks and Dontae Leonard shined in the long jump with both landing distances over 18-0.
In the girls javelin, Abbie Davis and Akeelah Hutchinson helped the Tigers to a second-place finish. Davis captured third with a distance of 78-8, while Hutchinson tossed the jav 62-5.
In team events, Tallassee earned two podium finishes. In the 4x100-meter relay, Tallassee finished with a time of 45.29, and was less than two seconds away from winning the event.
In the boys 4x1 relay, they also placed third in 4:39.28.
“We were really pleased this weekend,” Worley said. “I knew we were going to be young, but I think it bodes well for the future because they saw this weekend that they can be really good. Everyone seemed to enjoy it.”
Tallassee will hit the track again this weekend when the Tigers travel to the Troy Invitational. The meet will be much larger and will feature many teams that are in Tallassee’s sectional.