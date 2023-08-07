With less than three weeks before its first game, the Tallassee football team got on the practice field for the first official day of practice on Monday afternoon.
The Tigers began fall camp on the practice field behind J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium in the standard shorts and helmets. The heat index reached over 100 degrees, but head coachMike Battles and the Tigers braved the heat to get ready for the Friday night lights.
“It’s hot out here today,” Battles said. “We’re cutting down the practice time and told the kids if they need water or feel bad, they need to stop right then. But this is the same old, same old. We’ve practiced probably 25 times this summer in just helmets. So we’re going to try and get the basics down so when we do finally get in pads, we can start playing football and we don’t have to teach them.”
Tallassee will have one of the shortest time periods from the first day of practice and their first game. The Tigers, since they participated in spring football, had to start practice a week later than other schools across the state.
They also play on Thursday, August 24 which is one day before everyone else. With having to spend the first two days of practice in just helmets and then a few days in shells, Tallassee will likely only get eight or nine days of practicing in pads before they travel to Reeltown for the rivalry game.
That doesn’t bother Battles. He was able to get in a full spring camp and has spent countless days practicing and lifting weights this summer.
“It’s the same for everybody,” Battles said. “The guys who started last week, they didn’t go through spring so we got a few more days in the spring. I don’t think 10 days of pads will be the difference in the game. Reeltown starts today as well, so they’ll have the same exact amount of time to prepare as we do. It’ll just come down to who plays well that Thursday night.”
Tallassee looks to carry some momentum from last year’s season into 2023. The Tigers had the best finish of any team in the county as they finished the season 7-5 while being the only public school in the county to reach the second round of the playoffs.
Tallassee won five of its last six games last year, including a blowout win over Selma on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
Tallassee lost a lot of starters from last year’s team, but there’s plenty of talent on the Tallassee roster as Battles enters his 12th season leading the Tigers. Battles also enters the season with 194 total career wins, which is the 14th highest number of active AHSAA coaches entering the season.