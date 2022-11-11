The Tallassee Tigers saw their football season come to an end on Friday night.
Tallassee lost to visiting Charles Henderson, 34-7, in the second round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday night. The Tigers end their season with a 7-5 record after winning five of their last six games.
Tallassee trailed only 20-7 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Charles Henderson (10-1) proved to be too much on both sides of the ball to keep it a close game.
“We ran into a good team,” head coach Mike Battles said. “They were quality everywhere. The quarterback is good and they have a good defense. They have a lot of speed. It’s unfortunate but when you get into playoffs, especially when you get past the first round, everybody is good. There’s no more weak sisters or getting lucky. Everybody is good and we ran into a good team.”
Tallassee’s defense played as well as it could in the first half. Charles Henderson started its first drive on the Tallassee 39-yard line, but they couldn’t get but eight yards on the drive before Nikolas Peerson drilled a 48-yard field goal.
After Tallassee forced a turnover on downs on the second defensive drive of the night, Peerson struck again. He booted a 36-yard field goal with just under six minutes left in the first half to give the Trojans a 6-0 lead.
Following a Tyler Ellis interception that gave the Trojans great field position, they struck for their first touchdown on a Antonio Frazier 4-yard touchdown run to go up, 13-0, right before the half.
The Trojans took advantage of another Ellis interception to start the third quarter and turned it into another touchdown, this time by Zach Coleman.
Tallassee was able to punch in a touchdown on a Josh Griffin touchdown run to cut the lead to 20-7, but Charles Henderson added two more to end the game.
Parker Adams found Jywon Boyd for two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, one following the Tallassee touchdown and the other following a turnover on downs.
Three of Charles Henderson’s touchdowns came off turnovers.
“We kept giving them the ball,” Battles said. “We had some unfortunate turnovers and we started pressing. We were trying to push the ball down the field and we put our defense on the field for a long time. If your offense gets tired, you punt. If your defense gets tired, you give up seven points. That’s what happened.”
No matter the loss, Battles said his team and his program got better with the way they ended the year. The Tigers were sitting at 2-4 and 0-2 in area play midway through the season, and they could have very easily given up on the year.
But they instead rattled off five consecutive wins, including three region wins, and clinched a playoff berth and knocked off Selma in the first round.