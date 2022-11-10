Charles Henderson (9-1) at Tallassee (7-4)
When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Where: J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium, Tallassee
Series: Charles Henderson leads 9-6
Synopsis: With a blowout win over Selma last week, the Tallassee Tigers earned their first playoff win for the program since 2017. The Tigers beat Selma, 49-16, and they recorded their highest scoring total of the season in the process.
Tallassee now enters the second round of the playoffs on a five-game win streak. Tallassee looked to enter October with a 2-4 overall record, but the Tigers have not lost since Sept. 29 and they seem to get better each week. During their five-game win streak, Tallahassee has only one game decided by less than three possessions.
They’ve outscored opponents 182-64 during the streak and have not allowed over 20 points since their last loss.
Charles Henderson, which enters the game with a 9-1 overall record, enters the game on a six-game win streak. The Trojans finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed out of Region 2, and most of their games have been relatively close.
The Trojans have played six games that have been decided by 12 points or less, and their biggest win is a 34-7 win over Eufaula. They are averaging only 29 points per game, and have not scored over 38 points in a game this season.
Their defense is allowing only 17 points per game, however, and they have not allowed over 26 points in a game all season. The Trojans have held six of their 11 opponents to only two touchdowns or less. They are currently ranked in the Top 10 of the Class 5A rankings.