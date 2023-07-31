Mike Battles brought the largest contingent of players to High School Media Days on Wednesday, and it was obvious why.
Battles brought five guys, four of which play both offensive and defensive line for the Tigers, meaning he not only had the highest number of players but also the thickest.
Jatwon Griffin, Brodie Ellis, Braden Arnold, Ben Carwile and Joel Holcomb flanked their coach at the podium as Battles made clear that these five seniors make up what is going to be the team’s nucleus in 2023.
“These are our core,” Battles said. “We have a really tight senior class. These are the guys we are going to rely on. This bunch comes out to work every day and they go out and practice even when we don’t have practice. They really enjoy playing the game of football.”
Bringing four lineman was a deliberate move by the coach. The line is what Battles said makes or breaks a team.
“I really think you need to start with the offensive line and build the rest of the team around them,” Battles said.
The philosophy of the Tallassee football team in 2023 will be the same as it is every year. Starting up front, Battles’ line is going to hopefully mash their way through a defensive line, creating room for his signature run game.
“Our identity is that we are going to run the football,” Battles said. “When it comes down to it, if we can’t run the football, we are not going to be successful.”
As for who will be getting the ball from the center to the backs is still an open competition.
Juniors Bryson Rigsby and Mason Battles, Battles’ son, are currently competing for the starting role. Both have limited experience, but the coach did not seem worried about naming a starter any time soon.
“We have to break in two new quarterbacks,” Battles said. “Both of them are juniors and both of them have played a lot of football but they have not been the starting quarterback. Luckily, they have embraced it. I feel comfortable with it.”
While the offense is laden with upper class talent, there is a position group that gives Battles some pause ahead of the season: the secondary.
Tallassee had to replace players such as Dontae Leonard, James Bender and Travarious Langford in the secondary, meaning multiple positions are now being filled by younger athletes.
“We are going to be young in the secondary, and that is a little scary,” Battles siad. “They are very talented but they are young. They are going to have to get some experience.”
The Tigers competed in a few 7-on-7s this summer, notably in the Battle for Elmore County at Wetumpka. Battles said he was thankful for every snap his team got at those tournaments, as it gave his young defensive backs some much needed time to develop.
“(7-on-7s) helped us because it gave us work against some really good talent,” Battles said.
Regardless of age however, Battles said that the group he coaches now is one of the most enjoyable he has had in all his years of coaching.
His juniors last season are now the clear leaders of this year’s team. Each player, both young and old, have made conscious efforts to make everyone around them better.
“It is a pleasure when you have a team of guys that really enjoy the game,” Battles said. “These guys have done a really good job of being accountable and making each guy give great effort. I am very blessed that this group really enjoys the game. I enjoy going to practice with them.”
The reason Battles pointed to as to why his team is so mature, was the way his team handled its losing skid last year.
The Tigers lost four straight in the heart of their season, after starting the year 2-0.
Losing to Chilton County 24-21 in overtime was the turning point for his team, Battles said. In the locker room after that game, Battles saw a swing in his team that the group has carried over into 2023.
“We went into that locker room and I told these guys that ‘We are better than what we are showing,’” Battles said. “I think right at that moment everything turned around. Then, we started playing the kind of football we should have been playing all along. That made all the difference in the world.”
Tallassee went on to win five straight, including one win in the playoffs.
After getting a taste of consistent winning and some playoff experience, the goal for the upcoming season is to repeat last year’s success. Obviously, without losing.
“Everybody’s expectations are to get back to the playoffs,” Carwile said. “We don’t plan on having a losing streak like last year. We plan on being together the whole season. We can compete with any team on our schedule.”
Arnold said that in all his time in purple and yellow, he has never been around a team as dedicated to winning as this one.
“This team is probably the hardest working team I have ever been on,” Arnold said. “That is going to take us a long way.”
Getting his first year as a full time starter, the center Holcomb echoed the sentiment of his coach and teammates.
“I have progressed a lot this year and so have these guys,” Holcomb said. “We always preach that we need to get better and get better. That will help us give us that edge and get us over that hump. I don’t think anybody works as hard as we do.”
Tallassee will open its season with cross-town rival Reeltown for the fourth straight year. Battles admitted that when the rivalry was renewed in 2020, he did not realize the true scope and massivity of the rivalry game.
Now, with the renewed series knotted at 2-2 and Tallassee on a two-game winning streak, Battles said the Reeltown game is his favorite game of the year.
“I did not realize that what I was stepping into was a small town Alabama against Auburn,” Battles said. “I found that out the hard way. There is one date on my calendar where I can tell you how many days away it is. It is that one. I have been on the winning end and the losing end, and the losing end is not really fun.”
Tallassee has less than a month to figure out its quarterback position and get every last bit of experience in the secondary.
When Aug. 24 rolls around, it will be high time to hit an opponent that isn’t from Tallassee.
“It is about time to go play somebody else,” Battles said.