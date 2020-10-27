Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain likely. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.