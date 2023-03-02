The Tallassee girls soccer team earned its first win in program history on Tuesday night.
Tallassee is fielding a girls team in 2023 for the first time in school history. After suffering losses in their first few games, the Tigers beat area opponent Valley, 2-1, in double overtime on Tuesday.
Tania Alvarez scored both goals in the game, including the game-winning penalty kick with 90 seconds left in double overtime.
“It’s super exciting to see this happen for the girls,” head coach Matt Tarpley said. “It was evident through their reaction last night when that last goal went in. They celebrated like they just won the national championship. It was awesome to see. Seeing their expressions and how excited they were is the reason why I coach. It means the world to me to see that.”
Alvarez, who scored both goals in the win, is one of the only players on the team who has any experience playing the sport. Tarpley said before the season that he was having to basically start from scratch with the squad, but now he’s seeing his girls grow faster than he initially expected.
The team has certainly had its struggles, as they were mercy-ruled by a very good Class 7A Auburn team just two games before their first win. But the Tigers kept fighting and improving, and Monday night’s match against Holtville saw some real improvement.
The Tigers lost to rival Holtville, 3-0, on Monday night. They trailed only 1-0 at halftime and continued fighting despite the loss.
On Tuesday night, Tarpley said he saw the look in the eyes of his players and knew they were ready to play.
“To be honest, this win probably came a little earlier in the season than we expected,” Tarpley said. “I think we may be a little ahed of schedule. We knew it was going to be a growing process this year. But these girls are tough. They’ve kept fighting all season and went out there on Tuesday and battled.”
The game was back-and-forth, and it didn’t come easy by any means. Alvarez scored her first goal of the game and it remained tied, 1-1, all the way into double overtime.
With about two minutes left in the game, Tarpley began trying to figure out which five girls would take penalty kicks in the inevitable shootout.
Shortly after, however, Alvarez was fouled in the box and set up for a penalty kick to give the girls the lead. She kicked her shot to the right of the Valley goalkeeper. As the ball landed in the back of the net, the Tallassee girls team, boys team, and fans all erupted with cheer.
“They had to earn it and had to work for it,” Tarpley said. “It didn’t get done until double overtime, so it was certainly a hard fought contest. Valley is a good team, but our girls just worked relentlessly for 90 full minutes to get the win.”