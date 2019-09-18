Despite not having top runner Woodrow Dean, the Tallassee boys cross country team finished third out of 10 schools at Saturday’s Huntingdon College High School Invitational in Montgomery. Caleb Mason was the top finisher for the Tigers, setting a new 5K personal record with a time of 20:20.56 to grab seventh out of 79.
Eighth-graders Brady Mason and Grant McCraney helped push the Tigers into the top three, finishing 18th and 20th respectively. Baxlee Burton continued his strong start to the season with a time of 22:32.68 to place 22nd.
Jacob Patterson crossed the finish line in 23:17.50, taking 29th and grabbing the final points for Tallassee. Alex Harrison finished 51st.