Tallassee found itself one win away from competing for a trophy but the Tigers were no match for the hosts at the Stanhope Elmore Invitational. After dropping the first set of the semifinal, 27-25, the Tigers ran out of gas and let unforced errors get the best of them in the second set, falling 25-17.
“Looking at the girls at the end of that one, they were just dragging a little bit and a little tired,” Tallassee assistant coach Jill Manning said. “We had a football game (Friday) night and several of them are on the dance team and doing other things. So coming here and going back to back to back without a break is definitely hard and not something they are used to doing.”
The Tigers went to three sets in each of their pool play matches and were the last ones on the court before bracket play began. However, despite the fatigue issues, Tallassee was still disappointed in the finish.
Tallassee (6-4) used its strong front line, including Jordan Walters, Chloe Baynes and Sally Shipman, to earn victories over tournament champion Wetumpka and Holtville. However, things did not come as easy in the elimination match against the Mustangs.
“We rely on them a lot,” Manning said. “We count on them to carry us. And (Saturday), toward the end of the day, we had a lot of hits into the net and that’s disappointing because we know we can do better. They just have to work through that themselves.”
Manning, who was filling in for head coach Katie Rigsby, said there were still plenty of positive takeaways from the tournament. She said any tournament experience is good to have so the players can understand what it takes to play in the postseason. The Tigers got all their players on the court throughout the day to make sure everyone got a taste of tournament play.
“I think this definitely prepares us for future matches,” Manning said. “We were able to get in a lot of players that don’t normally play so to get them in a game situation, as a coach you see if they are taking what they learn in practice and applying it to a game.”
Tallassee already defeated Stanhope Elmore earlier in the season but Manning said the Mustangs were a much better team from the opening match. The Tigers still have matches against Holtville and Elmore County this season so the tournament helped give them a look at future opponents. Plus Manning said there is always added incentive when playing teams within the county.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Manning said. “Some of these teams we have seen already this season and some of them we are about to play so I think the girls really like this competition.”