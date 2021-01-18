The Tallassee High program finds their week on hold as their games against Beauregard and Brew Tech have been canceled, affecting both girls’ and boys’ programs.
After last Friday saw the girls’ team out of a game after suspensions were levied against the team from a fight last Thursday, the season took another turn for each side of the court.
After the Tigers basketball program took three weeks out due to COVID-19 concerns within the school and community around Christmas and the new year, the program is scrambling to reschedule.
However, boy’s head coach Keiven Mixson says that this break will affect the Tigers’ momentum. Tallassee lost to Pike Road last week 59-44.
“Well, it has already affected us because we had a three-week absence from playing due to COVID concerns within our school and community around Christmas and the new year, while a lot of teams were able to continue to play,” Mixson said. “Now we have to take another break from games. It has affected some schools more than others but it has hurt us. We have to put the safety of everyone ahead of athletics. Having said that if you practice and play without interruptions and someone else has to take almost a month off it's going to hurt your team.”