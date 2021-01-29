The Tallassee Tigers split a set of varsity basketball games with the Beauregard Hornets during senior night Friday.
The girls lost to Beauregard 38-32, while the boys more than had their way with their opponents, beating them handily 64-40.
In the girls game, the Beauregard Hornets pulled off to an impressive lead off the strength of performances from players like Corinna Smith, who scored 13 points, and Cooper Watson, who scored nine.
Jyteriuna McKinnon of the Tallassee Tigers led her team with 17 points in the losing effort. Many of these points came in the fourth quarter, when it seemed like Tallassee was mounting a comeback.
At the end of the third quarter, Beauregard held a 10-point lead over Tallassee, but Tallassee attempted a comeback, cutting the lead to as little as four at one point. This attempted comeback excited the crowd on hand at Tallassee, but Beauregard put the game away with late shots.
The men’s game did not feature such drama. The Tallassee Tigers took the lead 30 seconds into the game and never looked back.
Tallassee’s scoring was led by Tae Collins, who scored 14 points, including nine points in the first quarter. Jamicah Humphrey scored 13 points, including a pair of threes, one in the second quarter and one in the fourth.
Throughout the game, it appeared that the Tigers team had their way with Beauregard, moving the ball up and down the court almost at will. Tallassee led by 10 points at the end of the first quarter, by 14 points at the end of the second quarter, and 18 points at the end of the third en route to a 24-point margin of victory.
Between the two games, a handful of seniors were honored for their years of playing on the Tallassee basketball teams.
These players include Ajaida Griffin, Anechie Robinson, Tae Collins, Jamicah Humphrey, Denzel Crosby and Jake Manning.
The six players were honored at center court with their parents and other family members, to the cheers of those on hand at Tallassee.