Four seniors from the Tallassee Tigers were honored during senior night Thursday, during their tri-match against Beulah and Reeltown.
According to Tallassee principal Chet Stewart, the four seniors: Mason Bell, Ethan Stevenson, Will Lackey and Tres Ledbetter, have a combined won-loss record of 185-37, with most of the losses coming to out-of-state opponents.
On the same night the four seniors were honored, the Tallassee team easily defeated the teams from Beulah and Reeltown, defeating Beulah 72-6 before beating Reeltown 75-6.
Of the 13 contested matches that Tallassee wrestlers faced on Thursday night, only twice did a wrestler get the better of them. At 152 pounds, Blain Hines of Beulah pinned Will Lackey, while at 220 pounds, Reeltown’s La’brian Ponds pinned Austin Gray.
Of those 11 remaining matches involving Tallassee, only once did a match go to a decision – Rutland Phillips of Tallassee defeating Brody Ledbetter with a 10-7 decision.
Due to a technical glitch, the results of the Reeltown-Beulah meets were not immediately available, but Reeltown wrestlers appeared to have gotten the better of those from Beulah on Thursday.
The success came in spite of Tallassee missing its head coach, John Mask, who missed the meet due to a COVID-related issue. However, according to assistant coach Dustin Cook, Mask was able to watch the live broadcast of the meet, which was aired on YouTube through WTLS radio and the Tallassee Times.
The two team victories moves Tallassee up to 13-3 on the season.
“They did a great job. I’m proud of them, and especially of the seniors on senior night,” Cook said. “We had four seniors that did a really good job. Our young guys did a really good job. We haven’t had a lot of matches this year compared to other years because of COVID. We went through a couple of shutdowns and had some tournaments and events get cancelled, so our number of matches have been significantly cut.”
Cook said that for the amount of time on the mat, the Tallassee wrestlers have done a good job.
“We started out a little rough this year, but we wrestled ourselves into shape,” Cook said. “Since we got back up and running, we’ve done a pretty good job.”
TALLASSEE v. BEULAH RESULTS:
126: Ethan Jones (Tallassee) def. Jason Hood (Beulah) by fall
138: Caden Griffith (Tallassee) def. Rasheek Morris (Beulah) by fall
152: Blain Hines (Beulah) def. Will Lackey (Tallassee) by fall
170: Mason Bell (Tallassee) def. Bronson Dubose (Beulah) by fall
182: Ethan Stevenson (Tallassee) def. Jacob Sellers (Beulah) by fall
195: Donald Ledbetter (Tallassee) def. Joshua Jarrell (Beulah) by fall
Rutland Phillips (106), Mason Ledbetter (113), Land Bell (120), Russell Phillips (132), Christian McCary (145), Jake Debardelaben (160), Austin Gray (220) and Ja’Twon Griffin (285), all of Tallassee, won by forfeit.
TALLASSEE v. REELTOWN RESULTS:
106: Rutland Phillips (Tallassee) def. Brody Ledbetter (Reeltown) by 10-7 decision
113: Mason Ledbetter (Tallassee) def. Brandon Lindquist (Reeltown) by fall
132: Russell Phillips (Tallassee) def. Zach Salter (Reeltown) by fall
145: Christian McCary (Tallassee) def. Omorion Ponds (Reeltown) by fall
152: Will Lackey (Tallassee) def. Aidan Dunn (Reeltown) by fall
220: Labrian Ponds (Reeltown) def. Austin Gray (Tallassee) by fall
285: Ja’Twon Griffin (Tallassee) def. Brody Brumbeloe (Reeltown) by fall
Land Bell (120), Ethan Jones (126), Caden Griffith (138), Jake Debardelaben (160), Mason Bell (170), Ethan Stevenson (182) and Donald Ledbetter (195), all of Tallassee, won by forfeit.