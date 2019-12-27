Tallassee’s football season didn’t end exactly the way the Tigers wanted it to as they missed out on the postseason. But they still had several standout athletes and a pair of those were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State teams, which were released Sunday.
Tallassee’s Tavarious Griffin was named an honorable mention athlete in Class 5A. He had 565 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 85 carries and also captured seven receptions, two for touchdowns, and 157 receiving yards. On defense, he led the Tigers with 85 tackles. Will Blocker was named an honorable mention as a defensive lineman.
Reeltown, on the other hand, did have a successful football season, making it all the way to the Class 2A state championship, and the Rebels were recognized for their effort with five making the cut to all-state.
Highlighting the way was Reeltown’s Eric Shaw, who was named to the 2A first team as an athlete. A South Carolina commit, Shaw led the Rebels with 125 tackles, including 18 for a loss and three sacks. He also grabbed three interceptions. Offensively, Shaw finished with 26 catches for 458 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown as he contributed 68 yards on the ground on just three carries.
Reeltown senior Cameron Faison was recognized as a second-team running back after finishing the year with 1,413 yards on 136 carries. He had 21 touchdowns on the ground and on through the air as he added seven catches for 127 yards. Defensively, he led the Rebels with six interceptions.
Earning spots as honorable mentions for the Rebels were La’Brian Ponds as an offensive lineman; Connor Moore as a punter; and Tre Tre Hughley as an athlete.
Despite being just a junior, Ponds graded the highest of all Rebel offensive linemen and he had four games with double-digit pancake blocks.
Connor Moore, nicknamed “Thunder Foot,” finished with 981 yards on 26 punts for an average of 38.1 yards per punt. He was also 55-for-59 on point-after attempts including a school record of 9-for-9 in a single game.
After working his way back from a knee injury, Hughley exploded as a dual threat for Reeltown. He was second on the team with 85 tackles, including 13 for a loss, and offensively, he added 590 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 82 carries.