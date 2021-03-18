The first softball and baseball state rankings from the AWSA have been revealed with Tallassee softball leading the way.
Tallassee’s rank in Class 5A sits a No. 2 with Elmore County at No. 4. Even AISA program Edgewood has made the early season rankings board at No. 5.
The baseball side wasn’t as fortunate for local programs but Stanhope Elmore sits at No. 6. Class 5A Holtville is ranked No. 5.
The full rankings are below:
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (16-1-1)
2. Fairhope (16-1)
3. Bob Jones (11-2)
4. Spain Park (16-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Austin (9-5)
8. Thompson (16-3)
9. Sparkman (9-2)
10. Hoover (14-7)
Others nominated: Albertville (9-5), Auburn (9-7), Baker (7-12), Dothan (13-5), Enterprise (10-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (15-3)
2. Helena (19-4)
3. Hazel Green (13-5)
4. Buckhorn (13-2)
5. Spanish Fort (16-3)
6. Fort Payne (12-1)
7. Pell City (13-2)
8. Mortimer Jordan (6-12-1)
9. Springville (12-5)
10. Saraland (13-5)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (4-3), Chelsea (12-7), Cullman (6-6), Gardendale (12-10-1), Hartselle (5-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-3), Muscle Shoals (14-1), Oxford (9-6), Robertsdale (10-4), Wetumpka (13-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (12-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-6-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (19-2)
4. Elmore County (17-5)
5. Ardmore (11-5)
6. Alexandria (7-4)
7. Hayden (10-4-1)
8. Lawrence County (17-7)
9. Satsuma (15-4)
10. Corner (10-4)
Others nominated: Douglas (9-3), East Limestone (10-3), John Carroll (10-5), Rehobeth (7-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (23-3)
2. Rogers (10-0)
3. Northside (22-4)
4. Cleburne County (12-3)
5. Madison County (15-4)
6. Dale County (12-7)
7. Cherokee County (7-2)
8. Alabama Christian (8-12)
9. North Jackson (9-7)
10. Wilson (8-5)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-6), Etowah (12-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (6-2), Oneonta (8-4), Priceville (8-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (14-5)
2. Pleasant Valley (14-3)
3. Plainview (5-2-1)
4. Opp (15-5-1)
5. Mobile Christian (12-5)
6. Houston Academy (15-3)
7. Danville (10-5)
8. Oakman (7-4)
9. Wicksburg (10-7)
10. Sylvania (0-1)
Others nominated: Beulah (10-10), Colbert Heights (6-2), Elkmont (5-3), Fyffe (2-3-1), Geraldine (4-3), Lauderdale County (5-7), Piedmont (5-4), Winfield (9-6-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (6-2)
2. Sumiton Christian (9-3)
3. G.W. Long (9-0)
4. Leroy (17-3)
5. Hatton (4-8)
6. Mars Hill Bible (11-4)
7. Spring Garden (2-1)
8. Sand Rock (4-6)
9. Red Bay (7-4)
10. Randolph County (11-6)
Others nominated: West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-5)
2. South Lamar (6-2)
3. Appalachian (7-2)
4. Skyline (7-1)
5. Ragland (6-5)
6. Sweet Water (9-10)
7. Kinston (5-7)
8. Holy Spirit (2-5)
9. Millry (4-2)
10. Belgreen (6-4)
Others nominated: Berry (6-8), Marion County (2-5).
AISA
1. Clarke Prep (18-3)
2. Macon East (19-7)
3. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
4. Glenwood (14-9)
5. Edgewood (11-11)
6. Southern Academy (12-3)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (13-7)
8. Lakeside (11-10)
9. Hooper Academy (14-7)
10. Abbeville Christian (9-8)
Others nominated: Tuscaloosa Academy (1-3), Jackson Academy (8-1), South Choctaw (5-5).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (13-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (14-2)
3. Florence (11-4)
4. Prattville (13-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (16-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (11-5)
7. Dothan (10-3)
8. Oak Mountain (11-5)
9. Spain Park (11-4)
10. Bob Jones (13-8)
Others nominated: Daphne (5-5), Grissom (12-3), Enterprise (11-6), James Clemens (10-5), Smiths Station (13-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (11-2)
2. Oxford (13-3)
3. Helena (12-4)
4. Cullman (9-5)
5. Saraland (11-4)
6. Stanhope Elmore (15-1)
7. Hartselle (8-5)
8. Southside-Gadsden (14-2)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-5)
10. Chilton County (12-3)
Others nominated: Chelsea (8-8), Eufaula (9-4), Gardendale (9-2), Gulf Shores (9-8), Jasper (9-5), Mountain Brook (12-6), Mortimer Jordan (15-2), Pinson Valley (9-3), Robertsdale (12-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (11-2)
2. Andalusia (10-4)
3. St. Paul’s (10-4)
4. UMS-Wright (10-4)
5. Holtville (8-2)
6. Leeds (12-2)
7. Alexandria (6-4)
8. Pike Road (8-2)
9. Lawrence County (8-4)
10. Madison Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Greenville (10-6), Headland (8-4), Rehobeth (8-2), Sylacauga (6-4), West Point (8-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (11-1)
2. Northside (11-0)
3. West Limestone (13-2)
4. Gordo (8-1)
5. Straughn (7-1)
6. American Christian (10-6)
7. Deshler (9-4)
8. Brooks (7-5)
9. North Jackson (12-5)
10. Bibb County (8-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (6-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Hokes Bluff (7-1)
2. T.R. Miller (12-0)
3. Phil Campbell (11-1)
4. Piedmont (9-3)
5. Fyffe (8-0)
6. Bayside Academy (10-2)
7. Houston Academy (9-3)
8. Ohatchee (8-2)
9. Prattville Christian (8-1)
10. Opp (10-3)
Others nominated: Montgomery-Catholic (8-4), Childersburg (10-5), Collinsville (8-6), Cottage Hill (7-3), Danville (7-3), East Lawrence (8-7), Goshen (4-1), Lauderdale County (6-3), Plainview (7-5), Wicksburg (6-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Westbrook Christian (8-3)
2. St. Luke’s (7-3)
3. G.W. Long (7-6)
4. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
5. Sand Rock (5-1)
6. North Sand Mountain (6-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-5)
8. Mars Hill (6-7)
9. Ariton (6-6)
10. Ider (11-5)
Others nominated: Colbert County (10-3), Falkville (5-5), West End (4-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (4-3)
2. Lindsay Lane (10-1)
3. Lynn (7-2)
4. Bayshore Christian (7-3)
5. Sweet Water (7-3)
6. Florala (4-2)
7. Red Level (5-2)
8. Hackleburg (7-4)
9. Athens Bible (3-4)
10. Covenant Christian (7-5)
Others nominated: None.
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-3-1)
2. Glenwood (17-3)
3. Bessemer Academy (14-3)
4. Wilcox Academy (10-1)
5. Macon East (13-5)
6. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
7. Clarke Prep (8-7)
8. Patrician (7-2)
9. Jackson Academy (10-1)
10. Escambia Academy (8-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-6)