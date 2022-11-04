Tallassee, which is known for its smash-mouth running offense, lit up the scoreboard through the air on Friday night.
Tallassee upset Selma, 49-16, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs on the road.
The Tigers, now 7-4 on the year, passed for four touchdowns and 203 yards in the win.
The Tigers will host Charles Henderson (10-1) in the second round of the playoffs next week.
Quarterback Tyler Ellis was 8 of 10 passing for 203 yards and four touchdowns, while receiver Cade Everson had three catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Burdette and DJ Leonard each had a touchdown catch.
“We just had a lot of stuff that we put in the playbook,” Tallassee head coach Mike Battles said of the passing game. “We knew they were going to play a lot of man-to-man and we had some stuff we put in that we haven’t done before like route combinations. Tyler made some great passes and we had some guys make some fantastic catches. We had a lot of guys step up and make plays.”
The big passing plays started on the third play of the game. After two rushes went for negative yards, Ellis dropped back in the pocket on 3rd-and-14 and threw a deep ball to Everson. Iverson made a stellar diving catch down the right sideline, and the Tigers couldn’t be stopped from there.
Five plays later, Ellis found Burette for a 4-yard touchdown pass to take the lead, 7-0.
Following a punt by the defense, Ellis and Everson connected on a 77-yard pass to lead, 14-0.
Selma sandwiched a Tallassee touchdown with two of their own to cut the lead to 20-14, but Everson made sure there was no comeback as the second half ended. Iverson rushed for a 55-yard touchdown run, and then following a successful onside kick, scored again on an 11-yard touchdown.
Everson finished the night with 11 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and three catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
“Cade is just an athlete,” Battles said. “He plays so hard and runs hard and he plays on both sides of the ball. He’s as fast as anyone around and when he breaks off a run, he’s gone.”
Tallassee brought out its run game in the second half. After forcing a turnover on downs to start the half, the Tigers drove 95 yards down the field on a 15-play drive that took up over seven minutes. Ellis hit Everson for a 6-yard touchdown pass to cap it, and the Tigers led 42-16.
Ellis scored again in the fourth quarter to put the game away for good on a 1-yard touchdown run.