Coming off the dominant performance of last season, Tallassee football coach Lawrence “L.A.” O’Neal plans to replicate success through consistency in games as well as in practice. Now in his second season with the Tigers, O’Neal demands accountability, hard work and dedication from his athletes.
“(Last season) we really just poured into the kids to sacrifice for the team, to put team over self,” he said. “We held them accountable to being committed, to showing up every day and giving everything you got. Our model was 1 percent better every day.”
With that model in place, the changes to the roster from last season to this one are hurdles that can be easily overcome. The Tigers have quarterback Trent Morris and running back Tiny Green returning as offensive leaders, as well as cornerbacks Jaden McKenzie and Jaiden Gordon returning for the defense.
This year, region opponents like Booker T. Washington, Saint James and Bullock County are coming back with plans to dethrone the Tigers and reclaim the title of regional champions — although Tallassee is prepared to do whatever it takes to keep the crown and return to the playoffs.
“Our main goal is just to focus on us and not be consumed with what the opponent looks like,” O’Neal said. “But we can still be concerned with how well we play, how well we prepare and how well we focus on our game.”
For this upcoming season that looks like a stronger run-game and more all-around threats on offense, from the line to the passing game, wide receivers and running backs have big shoes to fill.
“We want to run the ball a little bit better this year,” O’Neal said. “That’s the biggest thing we focus on, getting stronger in the trenches and getting big on the offensive line so that we can impose our will on people. The goal this offseason was to get our offensive line beefed up a little bit and really be able to run the ball a whole lot better this season.”
With O’Neal at the helm of this program, Tallassee looks to be a multi-faceted threat to teams in the region — and they’re doing it by getting 1 percent better every day.
“We’re excited,” O’Neal said. “We’re a little bit bigger, we’re a little bit faster, we’re a little bit stronger, so we just hit the ground running and (we’re) just really excited to see what our guys are able to do this year.”