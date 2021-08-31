The Tallassee football team is now looking for a new regular season opponent on Sept. 24.
Tallassee and Pike Road, which were originally scheduled to play a non-conference football game on Sept. 24, have mutually agreed to cancel the game. The decision was announced on the Tallassee City Schools website.
When asked about the agreement, Tallassee coach Mike Battles did not give a reason for the cancelation.
“It was just a mutual agreement between me and coach (Patrick) Browning and their administration and our administration,” Battles said. “Now we are looking for another opponent.”
The game was originally scheduled to be Tallassee’s homecoming game. The new scheduled homecoming game will be Oct. 29 against Carroll. Senior night will be against Central-Clay on Oct. 22.
Pike Road beat Tallassee 55-0 last season. Pike Road is the No. 1 ranked Class 5A team in the state. The Patriots are 2-0 this year and have outscored their opponents 132-51 so far.
Tallassee is 1-1 this year and is coming off a loss to Wetumpka last week. The Tigers beat Reeltown in Week 1. Tallassee does not play a game this week and opens Class 5A, Region 4 play next Friday, Sept. 10 at Sylacauga.
In the meantime, Battles will continue to try and replace Pike Road with another opponent. He has sent some text messages out and made some phone calls to friends and possible opponents but has yet to hear back from anyone yet.
He knows scheduling an opponent can be tough since most teams are locked into their schedules, but with COVID-19, any team can end up with an open date at any given time. So for now, it’s just a waiting game for the Tigers.
“We’ve put some feelers out there,” Battles said. “If we can find an opponent, we will go play them and if we can’t, we will just have another open date for us. If somebody has a Week 5 date open, they’re a possible opponent.”